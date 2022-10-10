ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Center, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Midland's Junia Doan among 2022 Class of Distinguished Women

Northwood University is pleased to announce the 2022 Class of Distinguished Women. “Northwood University has a rich history of honoring the enormous contributions of women,” said Northwood First Lady Mary Ellen MacPhee. “This year’s group of honorees is very accomplished.”. The class includes:. Carolyn Clifford-Goss of West...
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Six candidates running for four spots on Caseville school board

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With elections coming up in November, several area school boards will see contested races for seats on their boards. Caseville Public Schools finds itself with six candidates running for four positions on the board. Carrie Lapka, Celeste Diehl, Heidi...
CASEVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
City
University Center, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
MLive

Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers

FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
FLINT, MI
recordpatriot.com

3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE

Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch

BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
recordpatriot.com

Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022

Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Senior Expo takes over Midland Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Seniors gather to partake in the 2022 Fall senior Expo on Oct. 12, 2022 in the Midland Mall. The event featured live entertainment and information tables.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svsu#University President#College Student#Linus College#The Board Of Control#The College Of Arts And#Behavioral Sciences#Academic Affairs
MLive.com

Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green

ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
ESSEXVILLE, MI
WNEM

Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Hope Township Man Faces CSC Charges

A 37-year-old man from Midland County’s Hope Township faces five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Ryan Thornton was in court on Friday for a preliminary examination and was bound over to Circuit Court by District Judge Michael Carpenter on charges that he allegedly assaulted a girl who at the time was between 6 and 7 years old. Thornton faces two counts of first degree and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in August and remains free on $100,000 cash surety bond.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
recordpatriot.com

Trick-or-treat times for Halloween in Huron County

Halloween is fast approaching, and many communities around the Upper Thumb have set trick-or-treat times for their communities. There are a few areas that are looking to hold a separate contained trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 29, in addition to having dedicated hours on Halloween. Both the city of Bad Axe and the village of Elkton will have volunteers and residents handing out candy on the Saturday prior, with Bad Axe having tables set up in the city park by the library.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?

Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
BURTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy