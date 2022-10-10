Read full article on original website
ADDitude
Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis
Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
psychreg.org
5 Dangers of Ignoring Mental Health Problems
Mental health problems are often ignored or brushed off as not being a big deal. However, this can be extremely dangerous as it can lead to more severe mental health problems down the road. Here are some of the dangers of ignoring mental health problems and how to get help...
World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness, help those struggling with anxiety, depression
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day. It's aimed at raising awareness and helping people cope with increasing levels of emotional issues like anxiety and depression.Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a global mental health crisis with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak. There's also a new three-digit suicide hotline, 988. It's been a tough couple of years, from coping with a pandemic to rising inflation, and it's taken a toll on mental health. "About one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," Dr. Antonis Kousoulis,...
insightscare.com
WHO Proposes New Guidelines to Normalize Mental Health
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed new guidelines to address mental health at work. It is estimated that workers lose 12 billion workdays annually due to anxiety and depression. For this reason, heavy workloads, negative behaviors, and related concerns – that...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health
Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
psychologytoday.com
New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control
Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
A psychologist who has treated women with depression for 15 years shares her 6 most important pieces of advice
Depression is nearly twice as common in women, likely because of unique social and hormonal factors. Many women don't recognize key signs of depression, which can make it harder to get timely support. Depression can improve with the right treatment, which may include therapy, medication, or both. Dr. Carla Marie...
Medical News Today
Ketamine may ease depression in as little as 4 hours by updating negative thoughts
Depression is a mood disorder that affects many people and it can impact people’s beliefs and how they respond to information. Ketamine is a drug that is typically used as an anesthetic that is also used recreationally, however, its use as a treatment for depression is not fully understood.
MedicalXpress
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs—all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been...
TODAY.com
New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'
Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
Medical News Today
Is depression hereditary? What to know
Research indicates that genes do make some people more likely to develop depression than others. However, it is not a hereditary disease in the same way that some other conditions are. Hereditary diseases occur due to alterations in specific genes or chromosomes. Depression does not occur due to a specific...
archyworldys.com
Why do rest and sleep quality influence mental health?
Rest is an elementary factor in human life. It directly influences health and has a positive impact, especially in the mood. It becomes a key principle to have enough strength to face a day of work, study or the performance of any physical and intellectual activity. It can be said that it is one of the basic pillars to have an adequate and fruitful vital development.
Here are some resources to check out on World Mental Health Day
Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, a marker first recognized 30 years ago in 1992 that has taken on added meaning in recent years as more attention has been paid to the need for better mental health. A recent poll from CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation found 90...
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
earth.com
Blue spaces in childhood improve well-being later in life
Spending time in nature is known to have positive effects on a person’s mental health and sense of well-being. In most previous studies on this phenomenon, ‘nature’ has been represented by parks, green spaces and woodlands, and their benefit on adult mental health has been assessed. In a new study, however, researchers have investigated the role played by contact with blue spaces, such as coastal regions, rivers and lakes. In addition, they have sought the mechanisms whereby childhood experiences in nature’s waterways influence subjective well-being in adulthood.
getnews.info
Andrea Dalton Hypnotherapy & Stress Management Helps People In Handling Stress And Anxiety Issues In Life
Andrea Dalton is a qualified and insured clinical hypnotherapist & Havening Techniques® practitioner who has helped many people feel less stressed and anxious. Andrea Dalton Hypnotherapy & Stress Management helps find the root cause of people’s anxiety and stress and then reframe what is important in their minds using the power of hypnosis or one of Andrea’s other modalities.
Anxiety screening recommended for kids 8 and up
Mental health among youth and adolescents is in crisis and nationally mental health is a crisis among adults, as well. For the first time, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends anxiety screening for children and adolescents ages 8 to 18. Last month, the agency announced a draft recommendation saying...
Why Family Health History is Important if You or Your Child has Learning or Attention Problems
Even without a specific diagnosis there are steps you and your child’s school can take to help your child.CDC. Many children have trouble with learning and paying attention every now and then. However, for some, learning or attention differences are significant and do not go away. These children might have difficulty with classwork or homework, they might not follow directions at home or at school, and they might have difficulties with behavior, handling emotions, or relationships. These children might have learning or attention disorders:
