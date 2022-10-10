Read full article on original website
Decision time as Ethereum eyes a break below a key support
Ethereum (ETH/USD) was a victim of an accelerated sell-off on Thursday. A drop of 5% was enough to take Ethereum to below $1,250, a key support zone. As of press time, Ethereum was trading at $1,199, slightly below or at the support zone. The sell-off is not unique to ETH, as most cryptocurrencies fell ahead of inflation data.
Blockchain.com secures Singapore license
Blockchain.com has received an in-principle regulatory approval from the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS). Blockchain.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider, has received regulatory approval to offer its services in Singapore. In an announcement on Wednesday, the crypto company said it has secured approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore...
Tron becomes the National Blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica: will TRX soar higher?
Tron has become the national blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica, setting a record in the process and could see TRX rally in the long term. TRX, the native coin of the Tron blockchain, has been underperforming over the past few hours. The coin is down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and could dip further in the near term.
Uniswap Labs raises $165 million to support its Web3 ecosystem
Uniswap wants to ‘bring Web3 to everyone’ , said founder and CEO Hayden Adams. Uniswap Labs, the leading decentralised exchange (DEX) platform in the crypto ecosystem and which is behind the Uniswap cryptocurrency, has raised $165 million in its series B funding round as it looks to push forth with ambitions around NFTs and Web3.
Shiba Inu slides 9% to find support. What are the odds of a reversal?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) trades at merely $0.000010 after losing more than 10% in the week. That comes as investors develop a risk-off attitude towards volatile assets. The current level is a make-or-break point for SHIB, going by the current technical indicators. The absence of a price catalyst in cryptocurrencies has...
Are NFTs dead? 3 crypto tokens to short as volume slumps
NFTs are dead. After receiving a lot of spotlight in 2021, their volume has slumped this year. Recent crypto news that the volume of NFTs traded in September was about 97% below those traded in January. NFT companies like OpenSea have announced layoffs. Analysts believe that the NFT industry is in its deathbed. If they are right, here are the top 3 NFT tokens to short.
How long can Bitcoin’s bear market last? Crypto billionaire Novogratz shares thoughts
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) sellers are largely exhausted, according to crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz. Novogratz says that after a big sell-off three months ago, most people that wanted to sell Bitcoin have done so. He notes that the BTC price has largely been muted, allowing a potential takeoff once a “good story” builds up. So, is a bullish price reversal imminent?
HBAR up by 9% today after Tejouri launched on the Hedera blockchain
HBAR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. HBAR, the native coin of the Hedera blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the past few hours. It has added more than 9% to its value today and could rally higher over the next few hours.
Sovryn raises $5.4 million to finance its global financial ecosystem
Sovryn will use the funds raised to build its global financial ecosystem for individual sovereignty. Sovryn, a Bitcoin-native, decentralised trading and lending platform, announced via a press release on Wednesday, October 12th, that it has raised $5.4 million in its latest funding round. According to the press release shared with...
Solana-based DeFi platform Mango hit by $100 million exploit
Mango Markets is the latest decentralised financial (DeFi) platform to come under attack. Mango, a decentralised finance platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, announced a few hours ago that it had suffered an exploit. The development team revealed that the attacker(s) stole $100 million from the protocol via an oracle...
XRP vs XLM: Which is a better buy between Stellar and Ripple?
Stellar and Ripple are two of the biggest payment-focused cryptocurrencies in the world. Ripple’s XRP has a market cap of over $25 billion while Stellar’s XLM is valued at over $2.5 billion. Another similarity between the two is that Stellar’s founder, Jed McCaleb, was one of the co-founders of Ripple. So, which is a better buy between XRP and XLM?
Solana price movement amid 6% bear run
Solana (SOL/USD) succumbed to the bear cryptocurrency market on Thursday. On CoinMarketCap, SOL was trading with an intraday loss of 6.63% and a weekly 14% drop. Solana’s price hit the lowest since June. Solana trades at $28.9, the lowest price since mid-June. Thursday’s bear momentum in Solana happens amid...
FTX could move headquarters to the U.S. after SEC registration, says Bankman-Fried
FTX could move its headquarters from The Bahamas to the United States after registering with the regulatory agencies in the US. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, revealed that the cryptocurrency exchange could move its headquarters to the United States after registering with the US Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC).
Crypto.com invests $145M in its new European headquarters
Crypto.com has followed Binance in launching a headquarters in France in a bid to establish its presence in Europe. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced on Wednesday that it had launched its European headquarters in France. The company said it spent around $145 million to establish its European headquarters. In its blog...
GOOD DEED becomes the first community in Asia to connect NFT and the music industry
GOOD DEED has set the trend as the first community in Asia to connect nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the music industry. The GOOD DEED project has revealed that it intends to take advantage of the rapid growth in the music industry to connect NFT with HIPHOP and REGGAE to create what may be the first NFT community in Asia.
Crypto may become a huge way for monetary transactions to take place, says John Mack
Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack believes that cryptocurrencies could become crucial to the monetary system in the future. John Mack, a former CEO of Morgan Stanley, spoke at length with CNBC about his new book, ‘Up Close and All In: Life Lessons from a Wall Street Warrior.’. In...
Medieval Empires partners with Polygon to realize one-of-a-kind gaming journey
Medieval Empires and ecosystem builder Polygon Studios, which is owned and operated by Polygon, entered into a strategic partnership. Part of it involves building Medieval Empires on the Polygon blockchain to enable players to delight in a unique and exhilarating Web3 gaming experience, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
Paris Blockchain Week to take place in March 2023 with a focus on Web3
The Paris Blockchain Week will take place in the first quarter of next year and is set to attract some of the brightest minds in the blockchain space. Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, will take place between March 20th and March 24th, 2023.
India police launch complaints portal powered by Polygon
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said the blockchain portal will greatly improve the quest for justice. Indian Police have launched the country’s first complaints portal powered by the Polygon blockchain, according to details published earlier this week. As shared by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal on Wednesday, the portal is for...
