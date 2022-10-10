Read full article on original website
CNBC
Retailers trot out 12-foot skeletons, haunted house cookie sets to boost Halloween sales
As retailers brace for a lackluster holiday season, they're dangling Halloween items to pump up sales early in the crucial quarter. Nearly 70% of Americans are planning to celebrate Halloween, the same as before the pandemic, according to a National Retail Federation survey. Companies have taken note, with Lowe's debuting...
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
Old clothes, new stores: Secondhand shops pop up across Michigan
Janna Maris remembers spending her childhood hunting for clothes, toys and trinkets at the thrift shop. Her grandmother would hand Maris and each of her cousins a $5 bill, and whoever came back with the most clothes won. “I’ve been thrifting my entire life,” she said. Now 26,...
CNBC
This 45-year-old's lucrative side hustle: Making $39,000 a month selling vintage buttons as necklaces
In 2016, Nicole Tocci carefully removed the buttons off her vintage Chanel clothing, spent about three hours polishing them, added a hook and attached them to thin silver and gold chains. She started selling the pendant necklaces in her Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based tanning salon, Nikki Tans and at pop-up...
Goodwill's Latest Launch Takes Thrifting To A Whole New Level
You just never know what you're going to find when you step into a thrift store, and there's nothing quite like coming across a good deal — and to help you along, here are the best times to shop at a thrift store. Of course, thrifting has become trendier in recent years, and it's expected to keep growing, NPR notes.
Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall/Winter 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Best dressed guest! Fall wedding season has just begun, and we’re gearing up for a season of love (cue Rent). While many might suspect that summer is the most popular time of year to get married, the answer […]
The 'Sweet Touches' on This $36 Crochet Sweater Have Made It Popular with Amazon Shoppers
They say it’s “great for work and a night out” Fall is upon us, and you know what that means — pumpkin spice lattes, vibrant autumn leaves, and swapping out your summer wardrobe for fall favorites like cozy cardigans and warm boots. If you're in the market for new clothes, Amazon shoppers have found one particular sweater that they are calling "a must-have summer to fall transition piece." The AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater has garnered more than 2,100 five-star ratings — and shoppers can't stop adding...
Yahoo!
Amazon's home outlet has tons of fall deals on furniture and decor to shop — starting at just $12
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Now that fall has arrived, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the kids have settled back into their school routines. However, fall brings its own fun opportunities, too. Apple picking, tailgating and giant leaf piles are just some of the things we get to indulge in during this time of year. To turn the season into a celebration, we’re sharing the details of this sale at Amazon's home outlet.
Decorate For Halloween With Vintage Inspired Items
If you love vintage decor, there's no reason not to include that look in your Halloween decorations. Check out our tips for using vintage Halloween decor.
In Arizona, Kroger-Albertsons merger would create a supermarket behemoth
Two of Arizona's supermarket giants plan to combine forces in a deal affecting more than 250 stores and in excess of 35,000 workers around the state. A merger also would mean that just one company would control nearly half of the market for grocery stores in Arizona. There's a greater store overlap here than...
5 of the worst Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s
Happy Meals are excellent, but the real star is the toys. With the introduction of the Adult Happy Meals and its figurines, the fast-food chain once again has the young at heart collecting Happy Meal toys. While some of us can remember the iconic toys of the past, like Tennie Beanies or Hot Wheels, others […]
dallasexpress.com
Vigilante ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Destroying Trees in Texas
A neighborhood in Fort Worth is experiencing a man sawing down trees in the middle of the night just in time for Halloween. However, some residents aren’t exactly ecstatic about the late-night trimmings, dubbing the man “Edward Scissorhands” after the famous Tim Burton movie. “I was talking...
goodmorningamerica.com
Surprise! Shop plush robes, silk pillowcases and more from Brooklinen's sale
Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss. Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes...
hunker.com
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now
When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
dallasexpress.com
National Dessert Day Offers Sweet Treats
Several food chains and companies are providing free desserts and special offers on Friday to celebrate National Dessert Day. National Dessert Day is part of the many nationwide “holidays” devoted to food, such as National Pizza Day (November 12) and the federally-created National Ice Cream Day (May 17). National Dessert Day was created by National Today, owned by the digital agency PR Hacker.
goodmorningamerica.com
Navigating your way through secondhand shopping — from thrift shops to pre-loved luxury
With inflation and higher prices across industries, many people are closely examining how to save or make their dollars stretch further. Fashion isn't exempt from the conversation, and part of the reason why there's been an ongoing uprise within the secondhand shopping market. From thrift stores to online consignment shops,...
bravotv.com
The Front of Toya Bush-Harris’ House Is Decked Out for Halloween
The Married to Medicine cast member’s outdoor space is decorated with spooky figures and personalized jack-o’-lanterns. In 2021, Toya Bush-Harris had an impressive display of Halloween decor outside her home, and this year, the Married to Medicine cast member has taken it to the next level. In her...
A pair of Levi's from the 1880s just sold for $76,000. They were found in an old mine and could be worn 'to get a Starbucks,' a vintage expert says.
"I'm still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them," Kyle Haupert, the 23-year-old buyer, told the Wall Street Journal.
Now's Your Chance To Dress Up As A Crumbl Cookie For Halloween
Halloween is coming up quickly and if you're like us, you probably don't have a costume figured out yet. Instead of putting together a last-minute costume out of items already hanging in your closet, place a delivery for one. For a unique and easy costume, Crumbl Cookies is serving up two costume options. Normally known for its ever-changing menu of cookie flavors, it's hard to pick a favorite, but Instagram thinks it decided on the best Crumbl cookie flavor.
29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma
Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
