Texas State

Goodwill's Latest Launch Takes Thrifting To A Whole New Level

You just never know what you're going to find when you step into a thrift store, and there's nothing quite like coming across a good deal — and to help you along, here are the best times to shop at a thrift store. Of course, thrifting has become trendier in recent years, and it's expected to keep growing, NPR notes.
Us Weekly

Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall/Winter 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Best dressed guest! Fall wedding season has just begun, and we’re gearing up for a season of love (cue Rent). While many might suspect that summer is the most popular time of year to get married, the answer […]
People

The 'Sweet Touches' on This $36 Crochet Sweater Have Made It Popular with Amazon Shoppers

They say it’s “great for work and a night out” Fall is upon us, and you know what that means — pumpkin spice lattes, vibrant autumn leaves, and swapping out your summer wardrobe for fall favorites like cozy cardigans and warm boots. If you're in the market for new clothes, Amazon shoppers have found one particular sweater that they are calling "a must-have summer to fall transition piece." The AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater has garnered more than 2,100 five-star ratings — and shoppers can't stop adding...
Yahoo!

Amazon's home outlet has tons of fall deals on furniture and decor to shop — starting at just $12

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Now that fall has arrived, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the kids have settled back into their school routines. However, fall brings its own fun opportunities, too. Apple picking, tailgating and giant leaf piles are just some of the things we get to indulge in during this time of year. To turn the season into a celebration, we’re sharing the details of this sale at Amazon's home outlet.
YourCentralValley.com

5 of the worst Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s

Happy Meals are excellent, but the real star is the toys. With the introduction of the Adult Happy Meals and its figurines, the fast-food chain once again has the young at heart collecting Happy Meal toys. While some of us can remember the iconic toys of the past, like Tennie Beanies or Hot Wheels, others […]
dallasexpress.com

Vigilante ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Destroying Trees in Texas

A neighborhood in Fort Worth is experiencing a man sawing down trees in the middle of the night just in time for Halloween. However, some residents aren’t exactly ecstatic about the late-night trimmings, dubbing the man “Edward Scissorhands” after the famous Tim Burton movie. “I was talking...
goodmorningamerica.com

Surprise! Shop plush robes, silk pillowcases and more from Brooklinen's sale

Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss. Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes...
hunker.com

Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
dallasexpress.com

National Dessert Day Offers Sweet Treats

Several food chains and companies are providing free desserts and special offers on Friday to celebrate National Dessert Day. National Dessert Day is part of the many nationwide “holidays” devoted to food, such as National Pizza Day (November 12) and the federally-created National Ice Cream Day (May 17). National Dessert Day was created by National Today, owned by the digital agency PR Hacker.
bravotv.com

The Front of Toya Bush-Harris’ House Is Decked Out for Halloween

The Married to Medicine cast member’s outdoor space is decorated with spooky figures and personalized jack-o’-lanterns. In 2021, Toya Bush-Harris had an impressive display of Halloween decor outside her home, and this year, the Married to Medicine cast member has taken it to the next level. In her...
Mashed

Now's Your Chance To Dress Up As A Crumbl Cookie For Halloween

Halloween is coming up quickly and if you're like us, you probably don't have a costume figured out yet. Instead of putting together a last-minute costume out of items already hanging in your closet, place a delivery for one. For a unique and easy costume, Crumbl Cookies is serving up two costume options. Normally known for its ever-changing menu of cookie flavors, it's hard to pick a favorite, but Instagram thinks it decided on the best Crumbl cookie flavor.
CNN

29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma

Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
SHOPPING

