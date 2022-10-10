Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns Are Releasing A Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change to their quarterback situation this Monday morning. The AFC North franchise is reportedly releasing veteran quarterback Josh Rosen today. Rosen, a former first-round pick, was sitting fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart behind Jacoby ...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Running Back This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster cut this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise is releasing veteran back Marlon Mack. Mack, who found brief success as the lead back in Indianapolis during 2018 and 2019, had a brief stint in Houston this season before ...
Browns Morning Roundup: Greedy Williams is close, DT help, and more
As defensive upgrades continue to be necessary, the Browns have made a handful of moves early in the week. We have covered the trade for linebacker Deion Jones enough at this point, but that was not the end of general manager Andrew Berry’s work day. As we turn the...
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says Los Angeles Rams low-balled him with offer
There’s a decent chance that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the defending champion Los Angeles Rams
Zac Taylor and La'el Collins Downplay Sideline Exchange During Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Cincinnati is 2-3 on the season following their loss to Baltimore
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice
The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday.
Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has been 'quietly playing extremely well' this season
A case of mistaken identity involving new Browns center Ethan Pocic turned an old football adage on its head Sunday. The widely accepted saying goes something like this: If an offensive lineman's name isn't mentioned, it's an indication that he's probably playing well. Well, when coach Kevin Stefanski chose to...
New York Giants List 14 Players On Wednesday Injury Report
The 4-1 New York Giants are perhaps the surprise team of the NFL season through five weeks. But it appears the Giants will have to overcome some significant injuries to improve to 5-1. The Giants listed 14 players on their Wednesday injury report, six of whom did not practice. The list includes ...
ESPN
Seahawks game time may change for Mariners
SEATTLE -- The start time for the Seahawks' home game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field could change depending on what happens with their next-door neighbors, the Seattle Mariners. The NFL announced Wednesday that kickoff of Seahawks-Cardinals will move back to 2:30 p.m. PT if the Mariners host...
Tri-City Herald
NFL source: Seahawks to sign back Bruce Irvin for needy defense; practice squad first
If you can play linebacker — if you can still play linebacker — the Seahawks have a spot for you. An NFL source told The News Tribune that Seattle is planning to bring back its former first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin on a contract, initially to the team’s practice squad.
Ravens OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo officially return to practice on Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens have seen many different players go down with injuries over the course of their franchise history. However, 2021 was unlike any other year, as they lost contributor after contributor with things never seeming to slow down. Despite those injuries last season, the team got multiple pieces of...
