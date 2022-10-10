ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Chris Ballard
Athlon Sports

New York Giants List 14 Players On Wednesday Injury Report

The 4-1 New York Giants are perhaps the surprise team of the NFL season through five weeks. But it appears the Giants will have to overcome some significant injuries to improve to 5-1. The Giants listed 14 players on their Wednesday injury report, six of whom did not practice. The list includes ...
NFL
ESPN

Seahawks game time may change for Mariners

SEATTLE -- The start time for the Seahawks' home game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field could change depending on what happens with their next-door neighbors, the Seattle Mariners. The NFL announced Wednesday that kickoff of Seahawks-Cardinals will move back to 2:30 p.m. PT if the Mariners host...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy