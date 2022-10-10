Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bernice Rohovit, 98, of Iowa City, IA; formerly of Jefferson, IA
Funeral services for Bernice Rohovit, 98, former Jefferson, IA resident, will be held at 10:30am Saturday October 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson, IA. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack of Perry, IA
Memorial services are pending for Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack, however memorials may be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. She is survived by her daughters Kimberlee (Daniel) Schoenthal and Sherri (Russell)...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient
Graveside Services for Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee
A funeral service for Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee will begin at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Burial will take place following a time of fellowship after the service at the Merle Hay Cemetery in Glidden, IA beginning at 1:30 P.M. A live stream of the service will be located on the funeral home website www.caldwellparrish.com. A visitation where family will greet friends will be held Saturday beginning at 9:00A.M. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Lake City Online condolences may be left at.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson
Funeral services for Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson, will be held at 10:30am Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday October 13, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. She...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carl Francis Garnett, age 94, of Scranton
Funeral services for Carl Francis Garnett, age 94, of Scranton will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Scranton with Rev. Roberta Maltas officiating. Casket bearers will be Carl’s six grandsons: Mike Poggensee, Daniel Poggensee, Tom Poggensee, Christopher Cummings, Cliff Garnett, and Matthew Garnett. Honorary casket bearers will be Joy Perrett, Julie Baker, Candace Powell, Amanda Alvarez, Lisa Inman, Brandon Hansen, Lindsey Lloyd, Brigitte Vellekoop, and Joanna Pederson. Burial will be in the Scranton Township Cemetery.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
After forfeit, Rams to host Clarke on Friday
Greene County has the Class 2A District 8 title wrapped up with one regular season game remaining before opening the playoffs on Oct. 21 in Jefferson. After accepting a forfeit on Oct. 7 from Shenandoah after the Mustangs cancelled the rest of their varsity season after week five, the Rams host Clarke (Osceola) this Friday at Linduska Field. Clarke is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in District 8 while the Rams are 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 10, 2022
3:29am: An Officer was advised of a dog running at large in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Way. The Officer identified the dog and plans to issue the owner a citation for “Animal Running at Large”. 9:39am: A traffic stop in the 1100 block of N. Elm...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
History of Perry Fire Department to be Spotlighted at Carnegie Library Museum
A program is taking place Thursday encourages Perry and surrounding residents to learn about the local fire department. Perry Library Director Mary Murphy says Assistant Fire Chief Brian Eiteman will be the presenter as part of the “A Conversation with…” program series. “If you’ve not ever been...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tigers Cross Country to Run in Conference Meet
It’s a big day for ADM Tigers cross country, as both the boys and the girls teams will be racing in the Raccoon River Conference meet, with hopes of putting up high level performances against top tier teams and runners. The ADM girls finished 5th as a team from...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Adair County Health Systems
We discuss the multiple iniatives the Adair County Health Systems is putting on with Amy Smith the Marketing Coordinator.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (10/11/2022)-PACES Program Director Mary Hillman
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) Program Director Mary Hillman gives an update.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors to Select Vendor for County Logo Printing
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. There will be a 9:30am public hearing for the proposed first reading of an amended ordinance to Chapter 40 of the floodplain development, which the Board will then consider the first reading following the hearing. They will also consider for approval selecting the vendor for county logo printing and a funding request for Iowa State Association of Counties soil compaction project. They will also set a public hearing for the first reading of an amended ordinance for Chapter 45 of zoning.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center City Council Approved New City Employee
The Guthrie Center City Council met for a regular meeting Monday. The Council approved Tristen Lacey as a new city employee and paid the billing cost of $25,031 for the housing rehabilitation program to the Region 12 Council of Governments. They also approved a tax exemption application Curtis and Krysty Melton for 1201 Cameron Drive.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Boone Man Died and Two Grand Junction Residents Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
A two vehicle collision Monday morning in Dallas County ends with one fatality and two others injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 9:10pm at the intersection of Highway 17 and Broadway Street. A 2010 International semi-tractor trailer that was driven by 40-year-old Matthew Olszewski of Cookeville, Tennessee and was traveling north on the highway and went to turn west onto Broadway Street, but didn’t yield to a southbound 1991 Oldsmobile that was driven by 43-year-old Adam Choruzek of Grand Junction. The semi crossed the southbound lane on the highway and struck the Oldsmobile on the right side.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
