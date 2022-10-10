Another victim claims sexual assault by Abilene tattoo shop owner, this time during piercing

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Another victim has come forward with claims that she was assaulted by an Abilene tattoo shop owner while she was one of his clients.

A misdemeanor warrant was issued against Kevin Bostick Monday for Indecent Assault in connection to the latest allegations. He was initially arrested last week on two counts of felony Sexual Assault then released from jail after posting bonds totaling $80,000.

Court documents state that a victim came forward and claimed Bostick touched her inappropriately while giving her piercings at the Happy Dragon Tattoo shop.

She did not know his first or last name but was able to locate his Instagram account and identify him through pictures on there, according to the documents.

Bostick is also accused of sexually assaulting two clients while giving them tattoos, once in February and once back in 2020.

