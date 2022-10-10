Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Emerald Bay Keeps it Fun for their Residents
Allie Bloom from Emerald Bay Retirement Community joins Living with Amy to talk about the variety of options and services they offer to their residents. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bakaenterprises.com or call...
Fox11online.com
Pumpkin season in full swing at Cuff Farms near Hortonville
(WLUK) -- Round out the fall season with pumpkins, hayrides and so much more at Cuff Farms. The Outagamie County family-run farm offers fall fun for any age. The farm encourages the whole family to pick their pumpkins on the pumpkin-picking wagon ride that takes you right to the field.
Fox11online.com
Twist Boutique Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Special Sales
Trish from Twist Boutique joins Living with Amy to talk about the special sales they are having in-store to celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Stop in the shop for 10% off apparel, buy 1 get 1 free leggings and much more the entire month of October. Twist Boutique is located at...
Fox11online.com
Visit Manitowoc looks to the future with new branding
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc tourism is looking to start a new chapter as it unveils its new branding. The city's Department of Tourism, known as Visit Manitowoc, unveiled its new logo and branding to the public Wednesday afternoon. When the department was created earlier this year, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
Fox11online.com
Vandal smashes toilet at Neenah park
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Neenah is reminding people about the prominence of vandalism in the community after a toilet was smashed in Memorial Park. The toilet was shattered last weekend, according to a post on the Neenah Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The department commented, "This is a friendly reminder that...
doorcountydailynews.com
Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant
A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
Fox11online.com
Sturgeon Bay couple returns from Hurricane Ian relief effort
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Power has been restored to more than 2.5 million people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents are bracing for what could be months or even years of work to build back. Large searches for victims in the storm are over and more than...
Fox11online.com
Taking in Oconto County's fall foliage in a horse-drawn carriage
OCONTO CO. (WLUK) -- Spur of the Moment Ranch near Mountain offers a variety of ways to enjoy the fall foliage this season. The ranch and resort is set close to a system of Oconto County trails. You can also enjoy a relaxing ride through the forest in their wagonette....
Fox11online.com
Treaty-signing anniversary commemorated on Indigenous Peoples' Day
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Indigenous Peoples' Day is being celebrated nationwide and here in Wisconsin. In Little Chute, Menominee people are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of the Cedars. Under the 1836 agreement, the Menominee Nation ceded four million acres of land to the U.S. for...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin apple orchards celebrate bountiful growing season
HORTONVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s apple orchards are celebrating what they say has been a good growing season. Eric Bauer’s family runs The Apple Shed in Hortonville, near Appleton. He said this year’s crop is one of the best he’s seen in a long time. “Apples...
Fox11online.com
UWGB's new studio named for Sinclair broadcast engineer Harvey Arnold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay showed off its new broadcasting studio Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of WLUK FOX 11 and WCWF CW 14, provided a donation to help make this possible. It's named for Harvey Arnold, a UWGB alumnus who's now the Vice President of Engineering for Sinclair.
Fox11online.com
Bone Broth Benefits & How to Use It
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about bone broth and the benefits of using it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Fox11online.com
UWGB dedicates its new media newsroom
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio. Wood and...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
Fox11online.com
Water main break cancels classes at Appleton elementary school
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break. The district says Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed for the entire day and staff should not report. The city of Appleton said a water main broke near Marquette Street. Before and after...
Fox11online.com
Some Green Bay residents may receive a phone call to participate in police survey
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some residents in Green Bay may be asked to participate in a phone survey from the police department in the coming weeks. The Police-Community Interaction Survey (PCIS) survey will be directed to those who requested police services. It seeks input from residents regarding their interaction with police officers.
Fox11online.com
Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential application purchase
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
Fox11online.com
Two people displaced in Appleton house fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. A search of the home...
