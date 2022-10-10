Read full article on original website
Lawrence man injured in Johnson County motorcycle accident
A Lawrence man was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident on Kansas Highway 10 in Johnson County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs, William Riggs, 63, of Lawrence, was eastbound around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on K-10 near Renner Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle merged into the lane in front of the motorcycle. Riggs steered to the right median to avoid a collision, lost control of the motorcycle on the gravel and was thrown. Riggs, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.
Lawrence man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in cellphone store incident
A Lawrence man was charged on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with armed robbery and kidnapping for an incident in April at a T-Mobile phone store. Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a handgun and two felony counts of kidnapping, according to charging documents. The documents say that on April 2 Chambers robbed two people of cellphone store merchandise at gunpoint and then held the two people by force to “facilitate flight or to facilitate the commission of a crime.”
Lawrence man sentenced to 12 years for home burglary, robbing resident with an airsoft gun
A Lawrence man was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to 12 years in prison for a home burglary and robbery with an airsoft gun. The man, Wesley James Tolbert, 26, pleaded guilty in June to one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary for his part in a home robbery in the 900 block of Arkansas Street on Oct. 13, 2021.
Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County
Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
Longtime promoter bringing Taco Fest to Lawrence this weekend; former Bottleneck owner says he’s restarting event, concert business
With all the new Lawrence taco restaurants that have opened in recent years, it may feel that way. (I’ve even learned how to drive and eat a taco without getting my head caught in the steering wheel.) But come Saturday, longtime Lawrence event promoter Brett Mosiman said, area residents will experience a true taco festival.
Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date
Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center has been granted a provisional license, but there’s still no indication of when it will open, officials told the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday. Dr. George Thompson, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County’s executive director and medical director, told...
Lawrence school board member advocates for recommendation to remove Native American mascots, branding from Kansas schools
To see an example of the impact Native American mascots have on students, Lawrence school board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said people should look at sporting events, where whoops and gestures make a mockery of Native culture and communicate harmful messages. And in Kansas, she said, those messages are starting in public schools.
Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more
While thousands in Douglas County have received the latest COVID-19 booster, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is hoping for thousands more, especially as flu season and winter weather get underway. The health department began administering the new booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, about a month ago. Anyone 12...
Upcoming events include Maple Leaf Festival, KU basketball kickoff, taco celebrations, trivia, music and more
Upcoming events in the Lawrence area include weighty discussions as well as lighter fare. Whether it is a conversation on living in a “post-truth” world, enjoying Baldwin City’s annual Maple Leaf Festival, free music or taking part in one (or several) taco-themed festivities and fundraisers, this week’s roster includes something for almost everyone.
KU veteran Jason Bean not the only Kansas quarterback prepping for a new role this week
With Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels not expected to play Saturday at Oklahoma, and Jason Bean preparing to make the start, the depth behind KU’s top two QBs also has been impacted by Daniels’ injury. Freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko is slated to be Bean’s immediate backup when the 19th-ranked...
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
Bonnie Dallas
Bonnie Jean (Howard) Dallas, 94, passed away on October 9, 2022 at Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS. A family graveside service in Macon, MO will be held at a later date. warrenmcelwain.com.
Lawrence City Commission to discuss possible expansion of utility assistance
In the face of rising utility bills, Lawrence city leaders will soon discuss a possible expansion of the city’s utility assistance programs. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will discuss the city’s two utility assistance programs and potential options for expanding the assistance or discounts available to residents.
KU QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ for Saturday at Oklahoma
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was “doubtful” for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma, and all signs point to redshirt senior Jason Bean making the start for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks. Daniels was injured late in the first half of last...
Photo: 5-time world champion comes to Lawrence to provide billiards exhibition
Dick Jaspers, a five-time world champion in the game of three-cushion billiards, performed an exhibition for about 30 spectators in downtown Lawrence on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022. Jaspers was performing at the small Lawrence private club The Billiards Studio as part of his effort to increase American awareness about the game of three-cushion billiards, which is played on a table without pockets and involves a series of intricate bank shots that players must complete in order to score points. Jaspers, widely considered one of the top players in the history of the game, conducted small group lessons to several top amateur players in the region on Saturday night in Lawrence.
David Metsker
Arrangements for David D. Metsker, 65, rural Douglas County, are pending with Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. David passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side. rumsey-yost.com.
First Nations Student Association at KU raises tipi on campus to honor Indigenous Peoples
The University of Kansas’ First Nations Student Association has a week of events slated as part of its recognition of Indigenous People Day, including the raising of a tipi, which occurred Wednesday morning on the KU campus. FNSA is also encouraging folks to attend a pair of presentations by...
City leaders suggest multiple funding sources, potential formats for expanding utility assistance
Lawrence city leaders on Tuesday discussed multiple potential funding sources and methods to expand the city’s limited utility assistance programs, with plans to discuss options in more detail at a future meeting. The Lawrence City Commission previously asked to consider a possible expansion, and as part of its meeting...
With building sale on the horizon, century-old Reuter Organ Company planning to scale back operations
Reuter Organ Company is planning to scale back operations with the impending sale of its 78,000-square-foot corporate facility in northwest Lawrence, the company’s president and CEO Albert Neutel Jr. announced in a press release Wednesday morning. The building, at 1220 Timberedge Road, is being sold to Harvesters, a Kansas...
Patricia Coffey
Arrangements for Patricia J. Coffey, 61, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory. Patricia passed away Mon., Oct. 10, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
