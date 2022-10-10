ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence man injured in Johnson County motorcycle accident

A Lawrence man was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident on Kansas Highway 10 in Johnson County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs, William Riggs, 63, of Lawrence, was eastbound around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on K-10 near Renner Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle merged into the lane in front of the motorcycle. Riggs steered to the right median to avoid a collision, lost control of the motorcycle on the gravel and was thrown. Riggs, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in cellphone store incident

A Lawrence man was charged on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with armed robbery and kidnapping for an incident in April at a T-Mobile phone store. Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a handgun and two felony counts of kidnapping, according to charging documents. The documents say that on April 2 Chambers robbed two people of cellphone store merchandise at gunpoint and then held the two people by force to “facilitate flight or to facilitate the commission of a crime.”
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County

Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
LJWORLD

Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date

Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center has been granted a provisional license, but there’s still no indication of when it will open, officials told the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday. Dr. George Thompson, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County’s executive director and medical director, told...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school board member advocates for recommendation to remove Native American mascots, branding from Kansas schools

To see an example of the impact Native American mascots have on students, Lawrence school board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said people should look at sporting events, where whoops and gestures make a mockery of Native culture and communicate harmful messages. And in Kansas, she said, those messages are starting in public schools.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more

While thousands in Douglas County have received the latest COVID-19 booster, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is hoping for thousands more, especially as flu season and winter weather get underway. The health department began administering the new booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, about a month ago. Anyone 12...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include Maple Leaf Festival, KU basketball kickoff, taco celebrations, trivia, music and more

Upcoming events in the Lawrence area include weighty discussions as well as lighter fare. Whether it is a conversation on living in a “post-truth” world, enjoying Baldwin City’s annual Maple Leaf Festival, free music or taking part in one (or several) taco-themed festivities and fundraisers, this week’s roster includes something for almost everyone.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Bonnie Dallas

Bonnie Jean (Howard) Dallas, 94, passed away on October 9, 2022 at Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS. A family graveside service in Macon, MO will be held at a later date. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission to discuss possible expansion of utility assistance

In the face of rising utility bills, Lawrence city leaders will soon discuss a possible expansion of the city’s utility assistance programs. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will discuss the city’s two utility assistance programs and potential options for expanding the assistance or discounts available to residents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ for Saturday at Oklahoma

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was “doubtful” for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma, and all signs point to redshirt senior Jason Bean making the start for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks. Daniels was injured late in the first half of last...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Photo: 5-time world champion comes to Lawrence to provide billiards exhibition

Dick Jaspers, a five-time world champion in the game of three-cushion billiards, performed an exhibition for about 30 spectators in downtown Lawrence on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022. Jaspers was performing at the small Lawrence private club The Billiards Studio as part of his effort to increase American awareness about the game of three-cushion billiards, which is played on a table without pockets and involves a series of intricate bank shots that players must complete in order to score points. Jaspers, widely considered one of the top players in the history of the game, conducted small group lessons to several top amateur players in the region on Saturday night in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

David Metsker

Arrangements for David D. Metsker, 65, rural Douglas County, are pending with Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. David passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side. rumsey-yost.com.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Patricia Coffey

Arrangements for Patricia J. Coffey, 61, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory. Patricia passed away Mon., Oct. 10, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

