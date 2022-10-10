Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Elite ’23 DL Rueben Bain Includes Louisville in Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is already on pace to be the best in school history, and they could be close to landing another high-caliber piece to the puzzle. Rueben Bain, a top-100 defensive end hailing from Miami (Fla.) Central, announced his list of top...
Louisville Men’s Basketball Announces Three Captains for 2022-23 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville returners Sydney Curry, El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers have been named team captains for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Although all three players bring experience in a Cardinal uniform, this is the first time as a captain for each member of the trio.
