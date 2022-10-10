ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals

A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Living Fossil#Marine Animals#Oceans#Weather And Climate#The Origin Of Species
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback

When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
OHIO STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Phys.org

6,000-year-old skull found in cave in Taiwan possibly confirms legend of Indigenous tribe

A team of researchers with members from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam found a 6,000-year-old skull and femur bones in a cave in a mountainous part of Taiwan that might prove the existence of an ancient Indigenous tribe. In their paper published in the journal World Archaeology, the group describes the skull, where it was found and what it might represent.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy