Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals
A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
'Hell fish' likely killed by dinosaur-ending asteroid is preserved in stunning detail
Scientists recently unearthed stunning fossils of sturgeon from Hell's Creek that might have died on the day that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck.
Phys.org
Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years
Looking up at the moon in the night sky, you would never imagine that it is slowly moving away from Earth. But we know otherwise. In 1969, NASA's Apollo missions installed reflective panels on the moon. These have shown that the moon is currently moving 3.8 cm away from the Earth every year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch 1 Billion Years of Shifting Tectonic Plates in 40 Mesmerizing Seconds
The tectonic plates that cover Earth like a jigsaw puzzle move about as fast as our fingernails grow, but over the course of a billion years that's enough to travel across the entire planet – as a fascinating video reveals. In one of the most complete models of tectonic...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Texas Hunter Catches Legendary 'Man-Eating Dinosaur' Crocodile on Holiday
The enormous reptile was 15 feet long and weighed over 1,000 lbs.
How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback
When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
Phys.org
6,000-year-old skull found in cave in Taiwan possibly confirms legend of Indigenous tribe
A team of researchers with members from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam found a 6,000-year-old skull and femur bones in a cave in a mountainous part of Taiwan that might prove the existence of an ancient Indigenous tribe. In their paper published in the journal World Archaeology, the group describes the skull, where it was found and what it might represent.
Drone footage shows orcas chasing and killing great white shark
Scientists have published findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world’s largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the southern...
Comments / 0