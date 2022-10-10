ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Start of The Legend of The Michigan Triangle

The ship, the Thomas Hume, set sail in Lake Michigan in 1891 with a lumber delivery. Unfortunately, the ship never made it across the lake. As of today, there have not been any sightings of the ship or the captain and its crew members. The Rosa Belle Shipwreck. In 1921,...
MICHIGAN STATE
A Visit to Round Island and the Strange Box Found in the Woods

Round Island (called “Nissawinagong” by Native Americans) lies smack between Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, completely uninhabited...no residents whatsoever. This is where you saw Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour spending a little 'alone time' together at the only structure on the island, the lighthouse. The lighthouse can easily be seen whenever you come to Mackinac Island by boat...yeah, you know the one I'm talkin' about.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923

I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
MICHIGAN STATE
After Almost 100 Years Could Michigan Be Getting A New State Bird?

Growing up as a kid my dad would take me and my younger brother Bob to Kensington Metro Park in Livingston County. We would walk some of the different nature trails and look for different kinds of birds. The most common bird we saw were finches which would sometimes fly down from the trees and land on your hand for some sunflower seeds.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hit The Brakes: Michigan Lacks Auto Mechanic Loyalty

People have a very personal relationship with certain businesses. Just like you wouldn't let someone who ruined your look be your hairstylist more than once, we all have a strong loyalty to the person we allow to mess around under the hood of our car. While sure, lots of people...
MICHIGAN STATE
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Michigan?

Technically, it is not illegal. However, you must be careful of specific areas' signs and rules. According to this source, you may be in the clear. "Yes. There are no rules or laws against sleeping in your vehicle while at a Michigan rest area. And because there is no maximum time limit, that would be also include overnight sleeping. Note: Some rest areas in Michigan have signs posted prohibiting overnight parking and camping."
MICHIGAN STATE
Michiganders can now get digital license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
MICHIGAN STATE
Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking

A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
KENTWOOD, MI
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
MICHIGAN STATE
