LOOK: Ship Wrecked in Powerful October Storm Finally Found in Lake Superior After 120 Years
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has discovered a "peculiar" vessel that sunk in Lake Superior during a powerful October storm, nearly 120 years ago to the day. Whaleback Ship, Barge 129 Found in Lake Superior After 120 Years. The ship is a 292-foot Whaleback vessel, called Barge 129. Barge...
The Start of The Legend of The Michigan Triangle
The ship, the Thomas Hume, set sail in Lake Michigan in 1891 with a lumber delivery. Unfortunately, the ship never made it across the lake. As of today, there have not been any sightings of the ship or the captain and its crew members. The Rosa Belle Shipwreck. In 1921,...
A Visit to Round Island and the Strange Box Found in the Woods
Round Island (called “Nissawinagong” by Native Americans) lies smack between Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, completely uninhabited...no residents whatsoever. This is where you saw Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour spending a little 'alone time' together at the only structure on the island, the lighthouse. The lighthouse can easily be seen whenever you come to Mackinac Island by boat...yeah, you know the one I'm talkin' about.
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
This 1-Hour Drive Hits 3 Covered Bridges, a Donut Stop with Hard Cider, Pumpkin Patches & More
1 Hour of Driving Gets You a Day Loaded with Fall Fun. Don’t sleep on fall colors this year – we’ve got about a week to soak up prime fall colors in mid-October this year. If you’ve got one day to pack in fall activities, do this...
Is Michigan Facing A Turkey Shortage Going Into The Holiday Season?
While it feels like 2022 just began a few weeks ago, next month we'll all start gathering together to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Times full of love, warmth, and tons of food in celebration of another hopeful year of happiness and health. And one thing that seems to...
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
More Images of the “Alien-esque” Bottom of Michigan’s Middle Island Sinkhole
Wow...the things that make up the insides of this 75-foot deep underwater crater... Diver Ric Mixter called it an “alien environment” and boy, he hit it right on the head. We're going back to the Middle Island Sinkhole to show you more photos of the bottom of this eerie, 75-foot deep crater in Lake Huron.
After Almost 100 Years Could Michigan Be Getting A New State Bird?
Growing up as a kid my dad would take me and my younger brother Bob to Kensington Metro Park in Livingston County. We would walk some of the different nature trails and look for different kinds of birds. The most common bird we saw were finches which would sometimes fly down from the trees and land on your hand for some sunflower seeds.
Hit The Brakes: Michigan Lacks Auto Mechanic Loyalty
People have a very personal relationship with certain businesses. Just like you wouldn't let someone who ruined your look be your hairstylist more than once, we all have a strong loyalty to the person we allow to mess around under the hood of our car. While sure, lots of people...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Michigan?
Technically, it is not illegal. However, you must be careful of specific areas' signs and rules. According to this source, you may be in the clear. "Yes. There are no rules or laws against sleeping in your vehicle while at a Michigan rest area. And because there is no maximum time limit, that would be also include overnight sleeping. Note: Some rest areas in Michigan have signs posted prohibiting overnight parking and camping."
WILX-TV
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking
A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program
As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
What Age Does a Kid Need to Be When Left Home Alone in Michigan?
If you have to run to the store or there is an emergency, at what age is it legal in the state of Michigan to leave your child at home alone by themselves?. Being a parent in general can be a tough job at times and even more so being a single parent, especially in times of emergency.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students bring joy to new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School
Forest Hills — Amena Moiz is the new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you have held in the district: Assistant principal, Forest Hills Northern High School. What are you most excited about in...
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
Attorney: Dozens suing Wendy’s over E. coli outbreak
As expected, the late-summer E. coli outbreak tied to Wendy’s restaurants in the Midwest, including a West Michigan location, has resulted in a number of lawsuits.
Michigan’s Great Pumpkin Has Been Picked And Could Break Records
Every year pumpkins seem to get bigger and bigger. One pumpkin in Michigan could be this year's record-breaker. Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes. What I have learned as I have gotten older is that there are a lot of different kinds of pumpkins with some that can grow giant in size.
