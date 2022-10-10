Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Banged-Up Huskies Went Through 5 Running Backs at ASU
After University of Washington football games on the road, Kalen DeBoer meets in some sort of obscure room with the assembled media contingent for maybe 10 minutes tops. He's also got to address his players, do his prearranged radio segment and get everyone headed to a waiting chartered jet. On...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UFC star Tito Ortiz drops price on California digs to $4.8 million. Take a look
Tito Ortiz, a mixed martial artist known as “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” has relisted his waterfront home on Davenport Island, California, for $4.8 million. Ortiz, who briefly turned to politics as Huntington Beach’s mayor pro tempore, originally listed the home in 2021 for $6 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California Latino lawmakers demand resignations of L.A. council members over racist remarks
Latino state lawmakers demanded the resignations of three of California’s most powerful Hispanic politicians on Monday, condemning racist remarks by Los Angeles City Council members that became public in an audio recording of their conversation. The recording, documented by the Los Angeles Times, revealed City Council members Nury Martinez,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense
The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
