Rancho Cucamonga, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Banged-Up Huskies Went Through 5 Running Backs at ASU

After University of Washington football games on the road, Kalen DeBoer meets in some sort of obscure room with the assembled media contingent for maybe 10 minutes tops. He's also got to address his players, do his prearranged radio segment and get everyone headed to a waiting chartered jet. On...
TEMPE, AZ
Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense

The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
NEWMAN, CA

