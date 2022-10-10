Read full article on original website
NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:
markerzone.com
CAM NEELY IS SICK AND TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT THE 2015 DRAFT
The 2015 Draft in Florida was historic for a bevy of reasons; Connor McDavid was selected first overall, the top prospects took a trip through the Florida Everglades, and Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney three straight first-round picks and did not select Mat Barzal, Kyle Connor, Thomas Chabot, or several others.
Will This Be Patrice Bergeron’s Final Season? Bruins Captain Weighs In
BRIGHTON, Mass. — While some star athletes in their respective sports elect to go through a retirement tour in their final year as a pro, there isn’t one scheduled yet for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. After dodging retirement questions all last season as the Bruins exited the...
Bruins Dealt Injury In Season Opener With Jake DeBrusk’s Early Exit
The Boston Bruins started the campaign on the right note with a 5-2 road win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, but it wasn’t all good vibes coming out of their season-opening victory. Already dealing with injuries to stars Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand while...
Nick Foligno Ready For Whatever Comes Next With Bruins
BRIGHTON, Mass. — Bruins forward Nick Foligno is in unfamiliar territory. Boston placed Foligno on waivers Sunday afternoon along with Mike Reilly and Chris Wagner. Foligno, a 14-year NHL veteran, has been a captain of an NHL team, has been a leader and was praised for what he brought to the locker room last season despite not having the best on-ice results.
Mariners Decision Called Into Question Following Walk-Off Loss To Astros
There’s just something about the Seattle Mariners in October. Just days after experiencing the second-greatest playoff moment in franchise history, the Mariners came crashing back down to earth with a crushing loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the...
Red Sox Claim Twins Catcher Off Waivers, DFA Veteran Outfielder
The 2022 Major League Baseball has not concluded just yet, but the Boston Red Sox have already started making moves for 2023. The Red Sox claimed Minnesota Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers, and it designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment, per the team’s transaction log. Hamilton, 27, made...
Celtics Forward Danilo Gallinari Provides ACL Injury Update
One of the Boston Celtics offseason injury blows, Danilo Gallinari, spoke with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Gallinari, with 13 seasons in the books to his NBA career, was set to serve as a major depth addition to begin the 2022-2023 season with the Celtics. However, after suffering a torn ACL when playing for Team Italy on Aug. 27 during the EuroBasket FIBA tournament, Gallinari — and the Celtics — endured a major setback.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings
Folks, Bruins hockey is back. Boston opens its 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. Both teams are dealing with injuries to core players, but the Caps and B’s also boast a couple of electric goal scorers in Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak. David...
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Jordan Poole Fight
Would you believe me if I told you Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are friendly?. Of course you would. Green and Beverley are known for being two of the NBA’s best pests, getting under their opponents skin with good defense and jawing back and forth with anyone that will play along. They’re cut from the same cloth, that’s why it isn’t all that surprising to hear the two have become friendly off the court — with Beverley serving as a guest on Green’s podcast just hours before the Warriors star punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
NBA・
Preparing For Bruins Season ‘Best Thing In The World’ For David Krejci
BRIGHTON, Mass. — Flashback a year ago and things were much different for Boston Bruins forward David Krejci. The veteran centerman wasn’t preparing for an NHL season, instead he packed up his bags and brought his professional hockey career overseas, playing in his native Czech Republic. But Krejci,...
Celtics Make It Clear They Trust Marcus Smart At Point Guard
As it has been for the last two seasons, a popular preseason question that many have for the Celtics is whether or not Marcus Smart is the right point guard to guide Boston to a championship. That’s right, after a season in which he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player...
Motivated N’Keal Harry Has Game Vs. Patriots Circled
The Bears activated N’Keal Harry off injured reserve just in time for him to be in line to make his debut with Chicago on Thursday night when it takes on the Washington Commanders. While Harry is “ecstatic” to possibly suit up for the first time in a Bears uniform,...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Risk’ Pays Off With Czech Line Dominance
The Boston Bruins cruised to a 5-2 victory in their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. The offensive firestorm was led by a newly constructed second line made up by David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha. The chemistry that unit showed in its first NHL game was...
Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Ahead Of Season Opener
Over the last 10 seasons, the Boston Bruins have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals twice, but each time they didn’t come away with the coveted hardware. The Bruins might be armed with more motivation this season to get their hands on Lord Stanley, but it could be an uphill battle to get in a position to have that sizable opportunity.
NBC Sports
Are we about to witness this Bruins core's 'Last Dance'?
The Boston Bruins are an older team, and their window to win the Stanley Cup is rapidly closing. Therefore, it's not unfair to wonder whether the 2022-23 NHL season represents the last chance for the team's veteran core to win another championship. If it seems like this question has been...
David Pastrnak Records Four-Point Night As Bruins Defeat Capitals
David Pastrnak seems to be in midseason form. The Boston Bruins started off their season with a big win, defeating the Washington Capitals in the season opener by a score of 5-2. Pastrnak was highlighted before the game as a player to watch, and he answered with a four-point night,...
Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of Season Opener
The Bruins begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night after an offseason that saw the returns of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. And even though Boston is facing some injuries to key players, coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t want that to be the focus. Boston travels to Washington to take on...
Three Bruins Bets To Make Before Start Of 2022-23 Regular Season
There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Boston Bruins headed into the 2022-23 regular season. While the roster was filled out nicely throughout the offseason, with Boston adding top-six forwards David Krejci and Pavel Zacha. The roster they put together, however, won’t be at full strength for quite some time. Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk are all expected to miss time to start the season, while Taylor Hall was banged up during the preseason. Oh yeah, they’re all going to be playing under a new coach in Jim Montgomery. Will these factors doom the Bruins? No. But they will have an effect on how things shake out early in the season.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Will Have Tough Decision When Grzelcyk Returns to Lineup
As training camp wrapped up, the Boston Bruins received positive news for the defensive corps. Matt Grzelcyk is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Rather than a return closer to Thanksgiving, he is already back on the ice, practicing with the team. While this accelerated timeline is a positive for the Bruins who will be returning a puck-moving defenseman to the team’s top four, his return will also move up the impending roster decisions on which defenseman is the odd man out. With Grzelyck likely operating on the second pair alongside Brandon Carlo, and returning to his power play role, what names would appear unsafe?
NESN
