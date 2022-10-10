ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Three arrests made after police say man pointed gun at Walmart employee

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 2 days ago
A man accused of pointing a gun at a Walmart employee has been arrested, as were two other s suspected of involvement in the incident, police said.

At about 2 p.m. o n Sept . 30, an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at Walmart, 41650 W. Maricopa – Casa Grande Highway, which involved three subjects who left in a red sedan, police said.

Maricopa Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit detectives say they have identified all three of those involved as well as the vehicle.

On Oct . 6, the Department of Public Safety and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office assisted Maricopa Police with serving two search warrants on residences in the Tortosa community . Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody without incident.

The three were booked into Pinal County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. The investigation is on going and names of those arrested have not ye t been released .

