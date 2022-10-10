Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Despite his famous saying, Mike Tomlin is living in his fears
During the Bills “smashing” of the Steelers on Sunday it was 4th and 5 on the Buffalo 15-yard-line with about 3:40 left before halftime down 24-3, kicker Chris Boswell attempted a field goal that missed.
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Why Bengals’ trick play against the Ravens was doomed from the start
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s “Philly Special” didn’t live up to its namesake in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens. The Eagles made the gadget play famous by scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots and the city even built a statue honoring the moment.
TV Q&A: Did KDKA-TV's Royce Jones play for the Steelers?
Q: Someone told me Royce Jones on KDKA-TV once played for the Steelers. I don’t believe them. Is this a fact?. Rob: I was 99.999% sure Jones never played for the Steelers, but I sent him Ralph’s question, received by voicemail, so I could call Ralph to confirm his question was sincere, just to close the loop. And Jones responded in good humor.
Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games
Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Wiggle Under the Cap, ZAR Gets Contract
Hockey seemingly breaks all of its news in one day. Dozens of players hit waivers on Sunday, and few interesting names were on the list. The Pittsburgh Penguins squeezed under the NHL salary cap with a surprise twist ending. Former Penguins defenseman Ian Cole is under fire after an anonymous Twitter account accused him of sexual assault with a female minor. Also in the Daily, NHL trade market predictions and more dominos fall at Hockey Canada.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation
The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
Darius Slayton Reveals How He Never Lost Hope of Contributing to Giants’ Offense
New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton is the type of player who won’t let himself get too high or too low. That’s probably a good thing as Slayton, who in 2019, his rookie season, was the giants’ leading receiver with eight touchdowns. He was so effective that there was some early chatter that perhaps the Giants had found their No. 1 receiver of the future in the former Auburn star.
Jason Mackey: Skating alongside the Big 3, Penguins’ younger core is not talked about enough
When Mike Sullivan was hired to coach the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the summer of 2015, he remembers meeting a wide-eyed, speedy winger only a couple years removed from his college career at Notre Dame named Bryan Rust. Meanwhile, Sullivan received regular reports on some baby-faced scorer out of the University...
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward 'respectability'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin's long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And there...
Bucs vs. Steelers injury report: Long lists for both teams heading into Week 6
The Tampa bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial injury reports for Sunday’s game, and both teams have a long lis full of big names. Seven Bucs players didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to injury, while the Steelers had nine players with the same designation.
Joe Gilbert Watch – Steelers week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another big week for one local football legend. Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a part of the team looking to win its second game in a row. The Bucs will have their shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) this Sunday on […]
