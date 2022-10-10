Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Blizzard offers free Reaper skin as apology for Overwatch 2 bugs
Blizzard is apologizing for the many Overwatch 2 bugs that plagued the game at launch with a free Reaper skin and some Double XP weekends. These bugs included a broken Torbjorn, missing Waypoint Packs after players bought them, and long queue times caused in part by an extended DDoS attack on the Overwatch 2 servers, among several others.
How to Get Free Overwatch 2 Legendary Skin for Server Issues
Players experiencing issues with accessing Overwatch 2 will receive a special skin and weapon charm for their trouble.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Popular Twitch streamer breaks back during livestream
Twitch streamer and former adult performer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at San Diego's TwitchCon on Saturday. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support,” Chechik wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday after footage of the incident began to circulate online. “When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”
Blizzard Removes A Pair Of Heroes From Overwatch 2 As Bugs Crop Up
"Overwatch 2" has finally arrived, but the launch day was less than exciting for many players hit by a number of bugs. Now two heroes are gone ... for now.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 blasted over unfair account restrictions
Like Overwatch 2, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is also asking its players to verify their accounts with a phone number. Pretty pedestrian stuff, in this day and age, but the requirement doesn't accept phone numbers on a prepaid or VOIP contract. This feature was rinsed into oblivion by...
Hilarious Overwatch 2 bug leaves players trapped inside spawn rooms
A comical Overwatch 2 glitch that can cause players to become trapped in their spawn room has been discovered, preventing them from playing the game normally.
Torchlight Infinite finally enters open beta testing on Android
Torchlight Infinite's open beta is now available on the Play Store. If you couldn't jump into the closed beta last month, the game is now open to everyone. So if Diablo Immortal didn't scratch your ARPG itch, Torchlight: Infinite might be a worthy competitor. And since it's cross-platform with PC, you can also download the game from Steam right now.
Centre Daily
Apex Legends Halloween Skins 2022 Detailed
Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
FIFA・
Overwatch 2 player shares two helpful tweaks for Kiriko's settings, and they're game changers
Some simple changes can make a big difference when playing as Kiriko
Tri-City Herald
Square Enix to End Service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider released as a free-to-play mobile game on Nov. 17, 2021. Despite the game approaching its first anniversary, Square Enix has decided to end service for the battle royale. "After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER," the statement read.
Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty
That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
msn.com
Apple's iCloud Photos Comes To Windows 11, Apple Music Lands on Xbox
Apple and Microsoft deepened the ties between their technologies Wednesday, announcing that the company's iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs, and the Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles. The new moves mark an expansion of the company's agreements, which have already brought Apple...
Nintendo Switch update expands on swear words for China
Stop saying naughty words, please
Polygon
Cyberpunk 2077 dev rescues Stadia players from losing their saves
When Cyberpunk 2077 launched turbulently in December 2020, Google Stadia was arguably the best place to play. Now, as Google gears up to shutter its cloud gaming platform for good, developer CD Projekt Red is supporting those players: The studio announced one of the first official methods for players to rescue any Cyberpunk 2077 save files from the sinking Stadia ship.
dexerto.com
Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over. We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Zero Build sky glitch secures player an easy victory
During a Zero Build mode match, one Fortnite player encountered a strange sky glitch that helped them secure an easy victory. Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite earlier this year in March, allowing users to play a mode sans building options. Some players steer clear of the...
itechpost.com
Updated Steam Mobile App is Now Available on iOS, Android
Steam has improved its mobile app and is now available for Android and iOS. Valve released a limited beta version of the app back in August, which was the first in seven years. It has been built on a new framework and has adopted a more modern design. The recent...
