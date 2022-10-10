ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
GAMINGbible

Popular Twitch streamer breaks back during livestream

Twitch streamer and former adult performer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at San Diego's TwitchCon on Saturday. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support,” Chechik wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday after footage of the incident began to circulate online. “When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”
Android Police

Torchlight Infinite finally enters open beta testing on Android

Torchlight Infinite's open beta is now available on the Play Store. If you couldn't jump into the closed beta last month, the game is now open to everyone. So if Diablo Immortal didn't scratch your ARPG itch, Torchlight: Infinite might be a worthy competitor. And since it's cross-platform with PC, you can also download the game from Steam right now.
Centre Daily

Apex Legends Halloween Skins 2022 Detailed

Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
Tri-City Herald

Square Enix to End Service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider released as a free-to-play mobile game on Nov. 17, 2021. Despite the game approaching its first anniversary, Square Enix has decided to end service for the battle royale. "After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER," the statement read.
GAMINGbible

Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty

That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
msn.com

Apple's iCloud Photos Comes To Windows 11, Apple Music Lands on Xbox

Apple and Microsoft deepened the ties between their technologies Wednesday, announcing that the company's iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs, and the Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles. The new moves mark an expansion of the company's agreements, which have already brought Apple...
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 dev rescues Stadia players from losing their saves

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched turbulently in December 2020, Google Stadia was arguably the best place to play. Now, as Google gears up to shutter its cloud gaming platform for good, developer CD Projekt Red is supporting those players: The studio announced one of the first official methods for players to rescue any Cyberpunk 2077 save files from the sinking Stadia ship.
dexerto.com

Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over. We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and...
dexerto.com

Fortnite Zero Build sky glitch secures player an easy victory

During a Zero Build mode match, one Fortnite player encountered a strange sky glitch that helped them secure an easy victory. Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite earlier this year in March, allowing users to play a mode sans building options. Some players steer clear of the...
itechpost.com

Updated Steam Mobile App is Now Available on iOS, Android

Steam has improved its mobile app and is now available for Android and iOS. Valve released a limited beta version of the app back in August, which was the first in seven years. It has been built on a new framework and has adopted a more modern design. The recent...
