Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider released as a free-to-play mobile game on Nov. 17, 2021. Despite the game approaching its first anniversary, Square Enix has decided to end service for the battle royale. "After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER," the statement read.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO