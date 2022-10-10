Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
3 takeaways from OSU's exhibition win
College baseball in October may seem rather unorthodox to some. To the fans who showed up at O’Brate Stadium for OSU’s fall exhibition game, it was an opportunity to take in free baseball. The Cowboys faced the Texas Rangers instructional league team, winning 8-1 in what was a...
ocolly.com
OSU professor receives multimillion dollar grant for cognitive aging research
A $2.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was awarded to Adam Roth to fund his research on rural-urban disparities in cognitive aging. Roth, an assistant professor in OSU’s Department of Sociology, will use the grant over the next five years to advance research in the effects of cognitive aging.
