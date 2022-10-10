NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, named Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, a winner in its 2022 Women World Awards®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005860/en/ Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, earned a Silver Globee® in the Woman Excellence of the Year in Accounting and Finance category. “I am honored to be among the women who were recognized this year in the 2022 Woman World Awards. I wake up every day thinking about how to solve customer problems and build a culture of belonging in our organization. What I know is this – putting the customer first and taking care of our employees drives financial results,” said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.

