nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Jaisen Kohmuench becomes Eriez chief operating officer
Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt has announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed Jaisen Kohmuench to the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO). As COO, Kohmuench will manage Eriez’s major operations, including Eriez-USA, Eriez Global Flotation and Eriez international businesses. He will continue to...
Revival Healthcare Capital is pleased to announce Todd M. Pope has joined Revival as a Partner
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005124/en/ Todd M. Pope, Partner: “It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side.” (Photo: Business Wire)
bicmagazine.com
Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline
Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
Comcast Corporation Promotes Mike Cavanagh to President
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today announced that Mike Cavanagh has been named President. With this promotion, Mike will work closely with Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company. Mike will be only the third President in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005268/en/ Mike Cavanagh, President and Chief Financial Officer, Comcast Corporation (Photo: Comcast Corporation)
Yext Appoints Tom Nielsen as Chief Revenue Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth. Nielsen will report directly to Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer, and will serve on Yext’s leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005280/en/ Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth (Photo: Yext)
Culture Genesis Expands Women-Targeted Content with xoNecole and Curly Culture Partnerships on YouTube
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on multicultural creators and publishers of the culture, today announced it has added xoNecole and Curly Culture to its YouTube network. The move will strengthen digital video and strategy for each brand and help them grow their YouTube presence — while giving Culture Genesis and its advertisers increased access to a premium, multicultural female audience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006002/en/ Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole (Photo: Business Wire)
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon.
salestechstar.com
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
gcaptain.com
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
mmm-online.com
Alvotech names Sarah Tanksley chief quality officer
Alvotech named Sarah Tanksley as chief quality officer Tuesday afternoon. Tanksley will start her new role on Friday, taking over for Reem Malki, who left due to personal reasons. Tanksley joins the global biotech with more than 20 years of experience at the National Institutes of Health, the Food and...
freightwaves.com
TA Services adds West Coast brokerage in latest deal
Texas-based 3PL TA Services announced it has acquired California-based KPI Logistics. Financial terms of the deal were not provided. KPI is a multimodal 3PL focused on truckload, less-than-truckload and flatbed brokerage services throughout North America. The 12-year-old company also provides managed transportation services. “KPI’s highly experienced leadership and dedicated employees...
Wolters Kluwer Tax + Accounting CEO Karen Abramson Wins Globee® in 15th Annual Women World Awards®
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, named Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, a winner in its 2022 Women World Awards®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005860/en/ Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, earned a Silver Globee® in the Woman Excellence of the Year in Accounting and Finance category. “I am honored to be among the women who were recognized this year in the 2022 Woman World Awards. I wake up every day thinking about how to solve customer problems and build a culture of belonging in our organization. What I know is this – putting the customer first and taking care of our employees drives financial results,” said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Gary Stonell, SVP of Sales and Operations at Opterus
Gary Stonell, SVP of Sales and Operations at Opterus highlights more on what can drive better retail journeys and communication in this short Q&A:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Gary, tell us about yourself your journey through B2B sales over the years…we’d love to hear more about your role at Opterus…
salestechstar.com
Green Cabbage Announces Gary Scalise as President and Chief Revenue Officer
Green Cabbage LLC. The global leader in spend analytics and market intelligence announced Gary Scalise as the company’s new President and Chief Revenue Officer , effective October 12th, 2022. Scalise most recently served for 10 years as a Managing Director & National Sales Leader for KPMG Financial Services, one...
PerformLine Appoints Financial Industry Veteran Paul Wilmore as Chief Operating Officer
MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- PerformLine, the only provider of omni-channel marketing compliance software, announced today that Paul Wilmore has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer. Wilmore brings over 30 years of financial services experience along with a proven track record of building and leading financial startups through periods of tremendous growth and profitability. He will report directly to PerformLine CEO, Alex Baydin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005031/en/ Paul Wilmore, COO, PerformLine (Photo: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn. The underlying infrastructure that enables better digital capability in healthcare. Rob Hardie is nbn’s executive manager for health and agriculture. The nbn™ network is transitioning Australia to a digital future and will bring new opportunities...
hospitalitytech.com
HT Talks Tech: Arlie Sisson, SVP and Global Head of Digital, Hyatt
Just recently, Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced a new SVP and Global Head of Digital: Arlie Sisson. As part of her job responsibilities, Sisson will be tasked with using digital to redefine on-property experiences for guests, experiment with new ways to drive revenue for owners and innovate with emerging technologies. But while she may be new Hyatt, Sisson is not new to the hospitality industry.
