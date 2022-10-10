Read full article on original website
10 Photos: Flour Shoppe Cafe joins Bay Shore’s Main Street and brunch scene
The Flour Shoppe Cafe of Rockville Centre, known for its brunch selection, locally roasted coffee, and artisan pastries, just launched its second Long Island location, this time in the old Pico Tequila Grill space at 19 West Main Street in Bay Shore. Ali Anzalone, the Flour Shoppe Cafe’s general manager,...
NY Axe throwing range launches in Selden Plaza
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. NY Axe has landed a second Long Island location — this time Selden is its target. The...
Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around
When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
Nyack’s Famous Street Fair returns for 49th year
Sunday was the final day of the 49th annual Nyack Famous Street Fair.
Explore Sleepy Hollow: Halloween Haunts, Attractions, Events & More
With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to share some fun ways to get into the spirit by taking a day trip to Sleepy Hollow and nearby Tarrytown. As the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” you might want to take a guided cemetery tour, see a performance of Irving’s “Legend” at his former home in Sunnyside, or view the Headless Horseman Statue. The area is also the location of Kykuit, the former home of the Rockerfeller family and the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center where you take enjoy performances, tours, and more. Being the Halloween season, you’ll also find tons of Halloween events and attractions like the SUP Witches Festival, tour of the historic Octagon House, Glass Pumpkin Patch, and so much more! Check out more below to help you plan your day trip to Sleepy Hollow.
7 Autumn Activities to Enjoy in Suffolk County
Whether you’re seeking out the perfect pumpkin from the patch for carving jack-o’-lanterns or fresh apples for homemade pies, pumpkin patches and apple orchards are an autumn-season staple many Long Islanders look forward to year-round. For 19-year-old liberal arts major Kamila Rodriguez, Harbes Farms in Jamesport is a...
Popular Bay Shore Restaurant Nicky’s on the Bay Closes its Doors After 18 Years in Business
Nicky’s on the Bay, a popular bayside restaurant in Bay Shore featuring a fish-centric menu and live music, closed their doors for business for the last time on Monday, October 10. Nicky’s on the Bay held a customer appreciation day on Monday to mark their last day, offering 50...
Massapequa’s Lazy Lobster is popular brand’s first year-round location
A trendy summer seafood spot in East Rockaway has added a new year-round restaurant in Massapequa. The second Lazy Lobster restaurant is now up and running at 5089 Merrick Road. And just like the original, Massapequa’s menu offers three types of lobster rolls, a variety of tacos and signature cocktails. Unlike it’s westward, outdoor predecessor which opened in 2016, the Massapequa location is a dine-in spot open all year.
Mayor Adams fails to make good on Diwali school holiday promise
This story was originally published on Oct. 12 by THE CITY. Parents who have to choose between religious obligations and their children’s education are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to fulfill a promise he made just a day after getting elected to make Diwali a school holiday.Vishal Hardowar is one of those parents and although he makes the same choice of keeping his 11-year-old son, Surya, home on Diwali every time, that decision never...
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
Chateau Briand, a popular catering hall located in Carle Place, will be closing at the end of the year after 50 years in business, according to a state filing. News 12 has learned the Scotto Brothers, the owners, have filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that they are planning on closing the catering hall and restaurant.
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY
Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.
Nicky’s on the Bay says its final goodbyes to Bay Shore after 18 years
It was a bittersweet day in Bay Shore. Monday, Oct. 10, was Nicky’s on the Bay’s last day in business after almost two decades of operating in the Bay Shore Marina. Nicky’s on the Bay owner Nick Parini announced last month the bayside restaurant would be changing hands. [Check back with greaterbayshore.com for updates on the new owners of the location.]
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City
While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
Ridgewood makes top 5 coolest neighborhoods in the world
NEW YORK -- Time Out magazine has released its list of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," and it includes a spot in Queens. Topping the list is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, where there is an art deco vibe. Known for its vibrant nightlife is Cais do Sodre in Lisbon, Portugal, coming in second. Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia is third on the list thanks to its boutique hotels and hip restaurants.The highest ranked American neighborhood came in at number four -- Ridgewood, Queens, where you'll find lots of trendy bars and restaurants. And Mile End in Montreal, Canada rounds out the top five, boasting the city's top restaurants, shops and bakeries. CLICK HERE for the full list.
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
