Lowndes County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Lowndes, Echols Co. Farmers Appreciation Breakfast

LOWNDES CO. – A Farmers Appreciation Breakfast will be held to honor Lowndes and Echols County farmers. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Farmers Appreciation Breakfast for farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The appreciation breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 AM at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building A located at 2108 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, Georgia. Agriculture is one of Lowndes County’s largest industries, and at the appreciation breakfast, a small and large farmer of the year will be named.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

SJCS hosts Cow Plop Drop fundraiser

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) is looking to a bovine friend to help raise funds in a humorous way this school year. St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) is looking to a bovine friend to help raise funds in a humorous way this school year. The school hosts its second Cow Plop Drop fundraising event on Saturday, October 22 giving participants a chance to win $1,000.
VALDOSTA, GA
County
Lowndes County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Lowndes County, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
City
Haralson, GA
valdostatoday.com

Veterans to be honored during City of Valdosta headstone cleaning

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will honor Veterans during the Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone Cleaning event. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, from 9 am to 12 pm, the City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is holding its Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning to show appreciation for our courageous veterans who have passed on.
VALDOSTA, GA
fsunews.com

Increased Surveillance on FSU campus

In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

VLPRA debuts sports recruitment brand

VALDOSTA – VLPRA is launching a new sports recruitment brand for engaging sports tournament and event directors. After years of successfully bringing youth and adult sports tournaments to town, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is doubling down on its efforts by launching a new sports recruitment brand: “Compete Valdosta-Lowndes.”
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Ron Lindsey

Ron Lindsey, 79, of Valdosta, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Raleigh, NC. Born on February 6, 1943 in Jefferson County, TN. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp, and an engineer at PCA. He was a member of Christ Fellowship Church. Graveside services will...
VALDOSTA, GA
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Lhs#High School Diploma#Highschool#Lowndes Co#Lowndes High School#Hispanic
valdostatoday.com

Tickets available for Valdosta vs. Richmond Hill

VALDOSTA – Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are available now on GoFan. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are on GoFan now!
VALDOSTA, GA
lbmjournal.com

Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Clarabeau Tomlinson Brightman Carter

Clarabeau Tomlinson Brightman Carter, 85, of Lake Park, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Presbyterian Home following a period of declining health. She was born on January 21, 1937, in Adel, Georgia to the late William Bryant Tomlinson and Alice Bethea Cannon Tomlinson. She was the owner/operator of Carter Country Home (PCH) and was a member of Lake Park Church of Christ. Mrs. Clara loved life, loved the Lord and served him, and she loved people. She wanted every person to feel important and special.
LAKE PARK, GA
valdostatoday.com

Pamela Wells Ashmore

Pamela Wells Ashmore, 57, passed away on October 5, 2022. She was born in Valdosta, GA on August 14, 1965, to Carey and Marie Courson Wells. Pamela was a loving wife, a wonderful person with a sweet soul. She was generous, always ready to lend a helping hand. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it. She was a professional entertainer and musician. She was a shining star, talented, and would light up any room she was in. Pamela loved people but also loved animals, especially her fur babies; BamBam, Chesster, and Chloe. She will be missed greatly.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass presents Corks and Forks fundraiser

VALDOSTA – For the first time, the Corks and Forks fundraiser to aid in student financial assistance will be held at Wiregrass College. The popular Corks and Forks fundraiser event is returning, and for the first time will be held on the Wiregrass Campus, Thursday, November 3. The event is presented by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation as a fundraiser to provide student scholarships and program assistance for the College. The event will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the new Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building. Come sample some fabulous food from a great lineup of local chefs: Chef Big Nick Harden with Big Nick’s BBQ, Soul Food, and Wings; Chef Mitchell Pitts and Hunter Wills with Wiregrass Culinary Arts; Stanley Cox of 306 North and Covington’s Restaurant and Catering; Keith and Ashley Sirmans of Jack’s Chophouse; and Chef Mikki Hudson with Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering. Each small plate will be paired with wine for guests to enjoy. There will also be a chance to win $5,000 in the reverse raffle. “We are combining the Corks and Forks with the Reverse Raffle we hosted for the past two years due to COVID,” shared Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising. “You do not have to be present to win the reverse raffle.” The minimum donation per person is $100. Call Crissy at 229-333-2124 for details or visit Wiregrass.edu.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Robert Joseph Raffaele

Robert Joseph Raffaele of Valdosta, Ga, passed away on October 8, 2022, at Langdale Hospice. He was born on September 26, 1944, in Bronx, NY to the late Arthur J. and Ann Raffaele. Robert was a graduate of St. John’s University. Robert worked in retail management at JCPenney and retired in 2007. He loved cars and just like every American boy, owning a Corvette was his dream. Robert was a member of the Classic Car Club of South Georgia for 15 years and the Sports Car Club of America for 38 years. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.
VALDOSTA, GA

