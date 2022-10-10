VALDOSTA – For the first time, the Corks and Forks fundraiser to aid in student financial assistance will be held at Wiregrass College. The popular Corks and Forks fundraiser event is returning, and for the first time will be held on the Wiregrass Campus, Thursday, November 3. The event is presented by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation as a fundraiser to provide student scholarships and program assistance for the College. The event will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the new Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building. Come sample some fabulous food from a great lineup of local chefs: Chef Big Nick Harden with Big Nick’s BBQ, Soul Food, and Wings; Chef Mitchell Pitts and Hunter Wills with Wiregrass Culinary Arts; Stanley Cox of 306 North and Covington’s Restaurant and Catering; Keith and Ashley Sirmans of Jack’s Chophouse; and Chef Mikki Hudson with Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering. Each small plate will be paired with wine for guests to enjoy. There will also be a chance to win $5,000 in the reverse raffle. “We are combining the Corks and Forks with the Reverse Raffle we hosted for the past two years due to COVID,” shared Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising. “You do not have to be present to win the reverse raffle.” The minimum donation per person is $100. Call Crissy at 229-333-2124 for details or visit Wiregrass.edu.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO