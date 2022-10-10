Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Related
fwtx.com
Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Sam Semi, Jr. is making a name for himself in Texas
Vicksburg native Sam Semi, Jr. is making a name for himself in Texas where he is leading Arlington High School at quarterback. Semi, a junior who was born in Vicksburg and moved to Texas at the age of 11, is coming off a 58-47 win over Bowie where he threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns.
twulasso.com
TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas
Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
Graduates from these Dallas & Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Which college or university you attend in Texas can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Major Improvements Coming To VA Hospital – Dallas
The V-A Hospital in Dallas is improving significantly now that President Biden has signed a bill that two congressmen from Texas sponsored. Democratic Collin Allred and Republican Jake Ellzey supported the 2022 VA Major Medical Facility Authorization Act. It sets aside $292 million to improve the Dallas VA hospital to provide dozens of beds for long-term care for veterans with spinal injuries.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
Insomnia Cookies to Open Storefront in Arlington
This new shop will offer a variety of sweet treats to curb those late-night cravings for cookies and ice cream.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move
Comfort food for breakfast, brunch, and lunch will be available soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Inside look at Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison
Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?
dallasexpress.com
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving
The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million
The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game
A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 1