ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fwtx.com

Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
FORT WORTH, TX
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native Sam Semi, Jr. is making a name for himself in Texas

Vicksburg native Sam Semi, Jr. is making a name for himself in Texas where he is leading Arlington High School at quarterback. Semi, a junior who was born in Vicksburg and moved to Texas at the age of 11, is coming off a 58-47 win over Bowie where he threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns.
VICKSBURG, MS
twulasso.com

TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas

Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Education
City
Desoto, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Desoto, TX
Education
Desoto, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
easttexasradio.com

Major Improvements Coming To VA Hospital – Dallas

The V-A Hospital in Dallas is improving significantly now that President Biden has signed a bill that two congressmen from Texas sponsored. Democratic Collin Allred and Republican Jake Ellzey supported the 2022 VA Major Medical Facility Authorization Act. It sets aside $292 million to improve the Dallas VA hospital to provide dozens of beds for long-term care for veterans with spinal injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Automobile#Highschoolsports#Desoto High School#Christian
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million

The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Cassius

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy