Golf Digest
Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize
Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
swark.today
95th Anniversary of Central Baptist Church Prescott to be celebrated November 6
Central Baptist Church of Prescott, Arkansas will celebrate 95 years of serving our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. Everyone that has attended or served as Staff at CBC is invited to attend this great day of celebration. Services will begin at 10am. Songs of celebration and a time of reminiscing will be part of the service. Brother Tom Mitchell will be the guest speaker. After the morning service there will be a potluck lunch held in the Stokes Center. Join us for a great time of celebrating our 95th Anniversary.
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday.
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Main Street Bridge (Little Rock–North Little Rock)
The Main Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1924 as a vehicular structure, replaced in 1973, and altered in 1998; it is one of six bridges linking the downtown areas of Little Rock (Pulaski County) and North Little Rock (Pulaski County). As the downtown areas of Little Rock and Argenta...
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
KARK
Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases
Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
swark.today
Florence Zimmer
Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
KTLO
National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday from noon until 8 for all the listening area.Meteorologist Colby Pope from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about the warning and the outlook on conditions.
hopeprescott.com
Garage Sale Heaven Saturday
PRESCOTT – Bargain hunters need to set their clocks early Saturday morning for the annual Garage Sale Heaven on Hwy. 67. This is a massive community-wide yard sale stretching from Prescott to Emmet along Hwy. 67, as well as toward Gurdon. Those planning on having a sale, but not on Hwy. 67 are asked to put signs up on Hwy. 67 letting people know where the sales are.
FOX16 tours the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas
To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses.
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
Parent of Conway School District transgender student reacts to new district policies on transgender students
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway community voiced their reactions after new policies for Conway Public School transgender students were voted in favor of on Tuesday night. For Vicki Crockett, a parent of a transgender student in the district, the changes have been less than ideal. "I have a younger...
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
