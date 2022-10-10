ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Pine, AR

Golf Digest

Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize

Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
MORRILTON, AR
swark.today

95th Anniversary of Central Baptist Church Prescott to be celebrated November 6

Central Baptist Church of Prescott, Arkansas will celebrate 95 years of serving our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. Everyone that has attended or served as Staff at CBC is invited to attend this great day of celebration. Services will begin at 10am. Songs of celebration and a time of reminiscing will be part of the service. Brother Tom Mitchell will be the guest speaker. After the morning service there will be a potluck lunch held in the Stokes Center. Join us for a great time of celebrating our 95th Anniversary.
PRESCOTT, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!

It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Main Street Bridge (Little Rock–North Little Rock)

The Main Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1924 as a vehicular structure, replaced in 1973, and altered in 1998; it is one of six bridges linking the downtown areas of Little Rock (Pulaski County) and North Little Rock (Pulaski County). As the downtown areas of Little Rock and Argenta...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police searching for two missing Garland County girls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KARK

Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases

Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Florence Zimmer

Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
BLEVINS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement

The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
hopeprescott.com

Garage Sale Heaven Saturday

PRESCOTT – Bargain hunters need to set their clocks early Saturday morning for the annual Garage Sale Heaven on Hwy. 67. This is a massive community-wide yard sale stretching from Prescott to Emmet along Hwy. 67, as well as toward Gurdon. Those planning on having a sale, but not on Hwy. 67 are asked to put signs up on Hwy. 67 letting people know where the sales are.
PRESCOTT, AR
FOX 16 News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

