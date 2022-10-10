Read full article on original website
Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste
People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
Michigan parents arrested after 1-month-old abused 'from head to toe'
DEARBORN, Mich. (TCD) -- A couple faces charges after their 1-month-old child suffered serious injuries from suspected child abuse. According to a news release from the Dearborn Police Department, on Sept. 29, police and fire department personnel were notified after the victim was brought to a hospital with visible injuries. Police said the injuries were "suspicious in nature," and it was determined the infant had suffered physical abuse.
Public told to stay away from "extremely dangerous" active shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
Police are investigating an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say the active scene is at the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue, east of Telegraph.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
Portage Northern principal on administrative leave
The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Attorneys for Crumbley parents ask court to prevent prosecutor from sending emails to Oxford parents -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
Judge doesn't dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic.
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says 'mistakes were made' in Flint Water Crisis
Months after charges were thrown out against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder for his alleged role in the Flint Water Crisis, he says it’s time to focus on water issues not only in Flint, but across the state and country.
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WNEM
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center sickens kids, staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A malfunctioning heater sent a dangerously high level of carbon monoxide into a Pennsylvania day care center early Tuesday, sickening dozens of children — some of whom were unconscious as they were rushed to the hospital — and several adults. More than 30...
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal...
Crews restore water pressure on broken water main in Flint, Mundy townships
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – Crews have successfully restored water pressure in portions of Flint and Mundy townships as emergency repairs continue on a 30-inch water main break in the area of Maple and Van Slyke roads. The area remains under a precautionary boil water advisory until a second round...
WNEM
Meet Onyx the therapy dog
The chief medical examiner for Saginaw County is looking to at least double his ranks. TV5 talks with a Michigan Man carving up some creative creations. Here's a look at some of the stories we're covering. Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion. Updated: 14 hours...
Genesee County Animal Control to host free vaccine clinic, volunteer orientation
FLINT TWP, MI - The Genesee County Animal Control will host a free vaccine clinic this weekend for residents. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Genesee County Animal Control, 4351 Pasadena Ave. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be leashed and cats...
