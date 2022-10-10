Read full article on original website
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
CNET
Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced
Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
CNET
Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
Social Security benefits for 2023 could see the biggest increase in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- or about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was at 9.1%.
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October
Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?
Although to some degree it might seem as if billionaires and millionaires in the U.S. shouldn't be collecting Social Security, the truth is there is no law against it, and mathematically it makes...
3 Things Retirees Are Going to Hate About Social Security's Historic "Raise" in 2023
A record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is on the way in 2023 -- but there's another side to this story.
Motley Fool
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Based on inflation levels for July and August, the Social Security increase would be 8.7% to 8.9%. Social Security recipients are in store for a big raise no matter what, but it still might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Retirees may get the biggest Social Security boost in 40 years. That also means some will pay taxes on it for the first time
Those who make money in addition to their Social Security checks are on the hook to pay federal income tax on up to 85% of their benefits. Retirees are almost guaranteed to get a big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year due to persistent, sky-high inflation. And while that’s good news for those struggling financially with rising prices, some seniors should also prepare for a potentially higher tax bill.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Here's Exactly When Your First Social Security Check Will Arrive
Sorry, it's not the day you apply for benefits.
What happens to Social Security spousal benefits when living out of the U.S.?
Q. I live in Colombia, South America. We were married and living in the United States for 17 years. The marriage was registered at the Colombian consulate so it is also considered a marriage in Colombia. We have now divorced here in Colombia where the laws here indicate that once a couple is divorced, the spouse does not have the benefit of collecting the ex-spouses retirement funds. Since we are divorcing in Colombia, wouldn’t the laws of this country dictate the issue of Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse even if the benefits are from the U.S.?
Here’s what you need to know about this week’s Social Security COLA hike
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce its largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to Social Security in four decades on Thursday, a move that could leave people living on the program with more income to deal with inflation. It is expected that the hike will be 8.7 percent, a boost...
How Social Security Will Determine 2023's COLA
Will Social Security's 2023 COLA be enough to counter soaring inflation?
Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost
Millions of Social Security recipients will learn soon just how high a boost they'll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the largest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
Rosenberg blasted the Fed for raising rates when stocks are in a bear market, recession fears have spiked, and inflation pressures are waning.
Is Your Home Insured for a Natural Disaster?
Your homeowners insurance will not cover these two natural disasters.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump will be front and center at today’s Jan. 6 hearing
Former President Trump was repeatedly alerted to mounting violence during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and did not seek to end it, according to findings to be televised this afternoon by the House select committee investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Secret Service records show the...
