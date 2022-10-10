ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, LSU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (release) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss' Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels' second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Pelicans Sign Former LSU Player Javonte Smart

ESPN is reporting that the New Orleans Pelicans have signed former LSU and Scotlandville star Javonte Smart. Smart is a 6'4" guard who appeared in 17 games with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat during the most recent season. The Pelicans signed him after waiving John Butler and John...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

In-state DB target set to visit Vols again for showdown with Alabama

One of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to visit the Vols again this weekend. Class of 2024 defensive back/athlete Marcus Goree Jr. of Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning that he's scheduled to return to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama.
CLEVELAND, TN
247Sports

THE ROUNDTABLE: Auburn in unfamiliar position as big underdog at No. 9 Ole Miss

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. The Roundtable crew reconvenes to break down Auburn's second straight top-10 matchup, this time at No. 9 Ole Miss. The Tigers have won six straight in the series, but now the tables have turned, as Ole Miss is a big favorite against a reeling Auburn team.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Will Rogers named Co-Player of the Week in SEC after record-breaking day

For the first time this season, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has grabbed SEC Player of the Week honors after helping his team to a 40-17 win over Arkansas. Rogers shared the award with his high school teammate Jonathan Mingo who had a big game in Ole Miss’ win over Vanderbilt. The two played for Brandon High School but have since been doing big things in the SEC for rival schools.
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes primetime Florida vs LSU matchup

CBS Sports has released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a close win for the Orange and Blue over the visiting LSU Tigers. Both Florida and LSU have a lot of similarities heading into this rivalry game. Both teams are 4-2. Both teams have suffered losses to Tennessee. Both teams are in their first season with a new head coach, with LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier making their debuts in the rivalry.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy