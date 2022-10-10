Read full article on original website
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, LSU
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (release) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss' Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels' second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
Rebels Steady in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
Ole Miss remained in the Top 4 of the staff rankings for the second straight week after beating Vanderbilt.
Pelicans Sign Former LSU Player Javonte Smart
ESPN is reporting that the New Orleans Pelicans have signed former LSU and Scotlandville star Javonte Smart. Smart is a 6'4" guard who appeared in 17 games with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat during the most recent season. The Pelicans signed him after waiving John Butler and John...
In-state DB target set to visit Vols again for showdown with Alabama
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to visit the Vols again this weekend. Class of 2024 defensive back/athlete Marcus Goree Jr. of Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning that he's scheduled to return to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama.
THE ROUNDTABLE: Auburn in unfamiliar position as big underdog at No. 9 Ole Miss
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. The Roundtable crew reconvenes to break down Auburn's second straight top-10 matchup, this time at No. 9 Ole Miss. The Tigers have won six straight in the series, but now the tables have turned, as Ole Miss is a big favorite against a reeling Auburn team.
Will Rogers named Co-Player of the Week in SEC after record-breaking day
For the first time this season, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has grabbed SEC Player of the Week honors after helping his team to a 40-17 win over Arkansas. Rogers shared the award with his high school teammate Jonathan Mingo who had a big game in Ole Miss’ win over Vanderbilt. The two played for Brandon High School but have since been doing big things in the SEC for rival schools.
CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes primetime Florida vs LSU matchup
CBS Sports has released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a close win for the Orange and Blue over the visiting LSU Tigers. Both Florida and LSU have a lot of similarities heading into this rivalry game. Both teams are 4-2. Both teams have suffered losses to Tennessee. Both teams are in their first season with a new head coach, with LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier making their debuts in the rivalry.
