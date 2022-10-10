On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and San Diego Lincoln running back and new Georgia commitment Roderick Robinson II saw his rating rise from a 90 to a 91 and in doing so, entered the Top247 on 247Sports at No. 239 overall. He is the No. 13 running back in the country and the No. 17 overall recruit in California on 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia on Monday after coming off an official visit. He also took an official visit to Texas A&M last month.

ATHENS, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO