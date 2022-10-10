Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
BREAKING: Roderick Robinson Flips to Georgia Following Visit
Georgia Football lands yet another commit on Monday afternoon, this time flipping 2023 UCLA RB commit Roderick Robinson. This decision from Robinson comes on the heels of an official visit to Georgia for the Auburn game as well as Dell McGee visiting Robinson the week of the Missouri game. ...
Nick Saban speaks out on Hendon Hooker, Tennessee ahead of top-10 clash
Alabama football will face one of their first real tests of the season so far when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had some things to say about their opponent, including a ton of praise for opposing QB Hendon Hooker.
Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon. The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to...
Dan Lanning evaluates his program's recruiting efforts ahead of UCLA matchup
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses the recruiting success and efforts they've had on the trail for the 2023 recruiting class.
Kirby Smart credits Clark Lea, says Vanderbilt is a much improved team
Not every coach walks into as good a position as Kirby Smart did when he took the Georgia job. It’s a program with excellent facilities, investment, and had a talented team in place when he got there. Other coaches, like Clark Lea, don’t enter a job with that many advantages.
Georgia football commitment Roderick Robinson II rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and San Diego Lincoln running back and new Georgia commitment Roderick Robinson II saw his rating rise from a 90 to a 91 and in doing so, entered the Top247 on 247Sports at No. 239 overall. He is the No. 13 running back in the country and the No. 17 overall recruit in California on 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia on Monday after coming off an official visit. He also took an official visit to Texas A&M last month.
