Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing victim during argument
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over the weekend. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 8 around 5 a.m., a detective responded to a stabbing in Basalt.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison for firing rifle inside camp trailer during robbery
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. According to court records, Jose Acosta, Jr., 41, entered a camping trailer and demanded money...
eastidahonews.com
Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant
POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night. Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.
eastidahonews.com
Trial date set for rest stop murder suspect
IDAHO FALLS – The trial date for a man accused of murdering another man at a rest stop near Ririe has been set. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, is expected to stand trial on July 17, 2023, for first-degree murder charges relating to the death of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Larkin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Investigators ask for help finding teenager missing since Friday
The following is a news release and photos from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway Friday evening. Parents discovered information that Korbyn intended to leave the area...
eastidahonews.com
Why pink badges this October are extra special for a local sheriff’s office
BLACKFOOT — A little bit of pink is showing up on black uniforms for deputies in Bingham County so they can raise awareness for breast cancer and honor one of their own. Pink badges were presented to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office last week. Deputies can wear them on their uniforms in October for breast cancer awareness. The badges are special because they also represent one of their employees.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Men fined for selling ‘wormy fruit’ and well-known citizen suffers strange brain malady
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A fruit inspector filed complaints against two people after finding worms in pear boxes at a grocery store. The Rigby Star...
eastidahonews.com
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties
POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties. Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.
eastidahonews.com
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
eastidahonews.com
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz Encore: Traditional shaving helped him through depression and now he makes his own brushes
IDAHO FALLS – For Matt Darrington, wet shaving is one of life’s simple luxuries, and the practice of keeping a well-groomed beard is an important part of his daily routine. “I am a man of modest means, so I can’t afford luxury vacations and luxury vehicles, but I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot Animal Shelter takes in rescues from Hurricane Ian
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is doing its part to help dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The shelter welcomed nine large-breed dogs over the weekend. Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida on Sept. 28. Since then, the area has had an urgent need to place thousands of animals.
eastidahonews.com
Legislative candidate from Pocatello returns haircut expenditures after complaint
A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29, which is an open seat with...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg man killed while fighting in Ukraine
BOISE (KIVI) — Dane Partridge from Rexburg was killed while fighting in Ukraine as a volunteer, according to a Facebook page shared by his sister. A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that an American had been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Partridge, who had...
eastidahonews.com
Durand Simpson
Durand Douglas Simpson, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 9, 2022, at his home. Durand was born June 6, 1979, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Douglas B Gray and Donna Marie Simpson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended culinary school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
eastidahonews.com
Eugen “Gene” David Williams
Eugen “Gene” David Williams, 83, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Gene was born o April 24, 1939 in Los Angeles California to Jeanne Frank Williams and LuPrele Roberts. Gene worked as part of the Coast Guard in the United...
eastidahonews.com
High school student surprised with $500 scholarship
AMMON — Hard work in school has paid off for Brynlie Wright, a student at Thunder Ridge High School, who won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing. Lauren Haney, branch service manager of the Zions Bank...
eastidahonews.com
New Pocatello clinical pharmacy aims to treat as well as educate
POCATELLO — A pharmacy that fills prescriptions for education too officially opened Wednesday. The Snell’s Pharmacy Shop Clinical and Diabetes Center has been operational for a year. Clinical pharmacist and Snell’s instructor Debbie Marchetti told EastIdahoNews.com that the goal of a clinical pharmacy is to fill a gap...
Comments / 0