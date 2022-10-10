BLACKFOOT — A little bit of pink is showing up on black uniforms for deputies in Bingham County so they can raise awareness for breast cancer and honor one of their own. Pink badges were presented to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office last week. Deputies can wear them on their uniforms in October for breast cancer awareness. The badges are special because they also represent one of their employees.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO