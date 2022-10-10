Read full article on original website
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
New Blink-182 Tour Will Include Atlantic City, NJ, Date in 2023
If you're a child of the 90s, you are probably a fan of the punk band Blink-182. For years, I've been a big fan of Blink-182 and I am excited to see they will be in Atlantic City on May 28, 2023. The location wasn't announced, but I would assume...
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City, New Jersey. The breezy getaway town is on the water on a...
Things to do for all of you
The Wildwoods Chamber of Commerce hosts Wildwoods ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s Weekend (formally known as Fabulous Fifties Weekend), Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. The jam-packed party kicks off with a ‘50s dance party featuring The Cameos at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Tickets are $16.
Legendary NJ Shore restaurant closure leaves people heartbroken
When a restaurant has been around nearly 70 years and the place you went to as a kid is the place you then brought your grandkids, hearing it’s gone is hard. Voltaco's, probably the most loved eatery in Ocean City, is finished. Sunday was their final day. They served...
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
A Visit to This Pink-Themed Bar in Atlantic City NJ Supports a Great Cause
If you find yourself saying phrases like, 'pink is my signature color' and 'on Wednesdays we wear pink', you'll want to check out this bar in Atlantic City dedicated to a great cause. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a new pop-up hot spot in its honor called...
Prosecutor: ‘Head Shot Gang’ – Two Atlantic City Men Plead Guilty
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has achieved two more guilty pleas from Atlantic City violent offenders. “On October 12, 2022, two men pled guilty to their involvement in a string of gang-motivated crimes committed on behalf of the gang known as Head Shot Gang, a.k.a., Front Street, that occurred between January and May 2021 in Atlantic City,” said Reynolds.
Atlantic City, NJ Wins Two ‘Meetings Today’ National Awards
Atlantic City, New Jersey has only a subjective problem these days and not an objective one. Any bad news that you hear or read about, is only a perception issue for those who do not know that Atlantic City is a true world class destination resort. When Atlantic City is...
Erosion From Hurricane Ian Closes Avalon, NJ Beach: Photos
Here’s a look at the actual result of days of rain and wind, due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on the Avalon, Cape May County, New Jersey beach. According to Michael Heath, who took the photos (shown above and below), the beach erosion has resulted in dangerous, approximately “20-foot cliffs all the way down to the beach,” said Heath.
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
Cost of Ocean City daily, weekly beach tags could double as part of proposed price increase
A trip to the beach in Ocean City, NJ, is about to get a bit more expensive. The city council for the Jersey shore town voted unanimously, 7-0, on Thursday to raise prices for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tag prices starting in 2023, OCNJ Daily reported. At the Oct. 20 council meeting, a public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled.
Ocean City, NJ, Man Finds GA Woman’s Ashes in Yard
You've heard about sending out an S.O.S. with a message in a bottle, but how about an urn with someone's ashes inside washing up on your front lawn?. The urn washed up after days of rough surf caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and was found in the beach grass outside of Ryan Leonard's bayfront home in Ocean City by Leonard his two sons, Jackson, 7, and Reid, 3, on Friday.
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Disturbing Trend Continues – 2 More Businesses Close In Atlantic City
The post COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed. Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey. Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than...
Two Atlantic City men plead guilty to gang-motivated shootings
Two members of a violent Atlantic City gang pleaded guilty for their part in a string of violence that included employing juveniles. Quashawn Harris and Saa’lih Davis, who both were involved in a 2016 shoot-out when they were juveniles, pleaded guilty Wednesday to their involvement in an ongoing gang battle.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
