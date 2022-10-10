Read full article on original website
WLBT
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
College Football News
LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
Rebels Steady in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
Ole Miss remained in the Top 4 of the staff rankings for the second straight week after beating Vanderbilt.
Billy Napier Previews Big Recruiting Weekend When Gators Host Tigers
Florida's upcoming bye week will allow the Gators' coaching staff to spend additional time with recruits in town for the LSU game.
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Tennessee week
Week 7’s marquee matchup in college football will take place inside Neyland Stadium this weekend when Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville to take on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers. Following Wednesday’s practice, coach Saban got behind the microphone to discuss his team’s preparation...
Everything Billy Napier said ahead of LSU on the SEC teleconference
After notching his first SEC win as Florida’s coach, Billy Napier and the Gators will be back in The Swamp for a night game Saturday against rival LSU. As UF prepares for the Tigers, he spoke Wednesday about the identity of his team halfway through the season, Ventrell Miller’s play and a big recruiting weekend coming up.
CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes primetime Florida vs LSU matchup
CBS Sports has released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a close win for the Orange and Blue over the visiting LSU Tigers. Both Florida and LSU have a lot of similarities heading into this rivalry game. Both teams are 4-2. Both teams have suffered losses to Tennessee. Both teams are in their first season with a new head coach, with LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier making their debuts in the rivalry.
