Lapeer police ID 18-year-old woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
LAPEER, MI — Lapeer police have released the name of an 18-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 8, on M-24 and I-69. Police said Alyssa Marie Rock of Davison died when her 2009 Dodge Avenger was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 46-year-old Fostoria man.
abc12.com
wsgw.com
41-Year-Old Injured in Vehicle in Saginaw Shooting
The Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Frueh Street and Webber Street around 12:25 a.m. on October 7th. They found a 41-year-old man who had apparently been shot inside a vehicle. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.
Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
Family of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie issue statement after teen sentenced in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a teen driver who was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a rainy February afternoon, has issued a statement for the first time since Birnie’s death.
Decade after his shooting death, Milton Hall mural painted across from police station
SAGINAW, MI — Cornelius “Neil” Phelps laughs sometimes in place of the pain. The 29-year-old Saginaw man hasn’t been able to control his laughter lately, especially when looking upon the mural he helped create of the late Milton Hall. Phelps barely knew Hall, but their lives...
WNEM
9-year-old Harrison boy found safe after being reported missing
HARRISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Harrison boy was found safe after being reported missing Wednesday morning. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office searched for the boy Wednesday morning, but later reported he was found safe.
Saginaw man hospitalized after being assaulted then shot, state police say
SAGINAW, MI – A 23-year-old Saginaw man was sent to the hospital with injuries Saturday night after being assaulted and then shot, Michigan State Police said. The man injured in the shooting on Saturday, Oct. 8, is listed in stable condition, MSP said in a news release. Troopers responded...
Prosecutors charge man who hit Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with bat
SAGINAW, MI — A man who admitted to hitting a Saginaw City Council member during a heated front yard dispute faces up to four years in prison for the confrontation. Saginaw County prosecutors initially declined to charge Walter Curley after he was jailed Monday, Aug. 29, for hitting Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with a baseball bat.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
Flint man found guilty in fatal 2020 shooting outside Rube’s Bar
FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal 2020 shooting outside Rube’s Bar. A Genesee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 5, returned guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree...
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
Former Grand Blanc Township trustee, business owner faces 15 felonies in larceny case
FLINT, MI — A former Grand Blanc Township trustee, state representative candidate and longtime business owner has turned himself into authorities following allegations he took money from customers without providing the items they believed they were purchasing from his store. Kenneth Walter Thomas, 55, turned himself in and was...
Ex-Texas cop gets probation for pulling gun at Saginaw Township BLM rally in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A former Texas police officer has received a probationary sentence for pulling a gun at a large-scale Black Lives Matter rally in Saginaw Township two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 10, sentenced 73-year-old Terry L. Lange to 18 months’...
abc12.com
WNEM
Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
abc12.com
32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces up to life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old...
Woman testifies friend’s mom told group to torch house of Saginaw County man they robbed, killed
SAGINAW, MI — Last October, firefighters made a grisly discovery in the burned ruins of a Birch Run home — the body of the 65-year-old homeowner, seemingly shot before his house erupted in flames. Five young adults were subsequently charged with fatally shooting the man and robbing him,...
wsgw.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
MLive
