The Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Frueh Street and Webber Street around 12:25 a.m. on October 7th. They found a 41-year-old man who had apparently been shot inside a vehicle. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO