Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
wsgw.com

41-Year-Old Injured in Vehicle in Saginaw Shooting

The Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Frueh Street and Webber Street around 12:25 a.m. on October 7th. They found a 41-year-old man who had apparently been shot inside a vehicle. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.
The Saginaw News

Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man

SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
MLive

Prosecutors charge man who hit Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with bat

SAGINAW, MI — A man who admitted to hitting a Saginaw City Council member during a heated front yard dispute faces up to four years in prison for the confrontation. Saginaw County prosecutors initially declined to charge Walter Curley after he was jailed Monday, Aug. 29, for hitting Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with a baseball bat.
nbc25news.com

Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
MLive

Flint man found guilty in fatal 2020 shooting outside Rube’s Bar

FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal 2020 shooting outside Rube’s Bar. A Genesee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 5, returned guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree...
abc12.com

Davison woman dies, Fostoria man injured in chain reaction crash on M-24

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison woman died and a Fostoria man was injured after a chain reaction crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange in Lapeer over the weekend. Lapeer police say the 18-year-old woman from Davison got off eastbound I-69 and was turning to head north on M-24 around 4:40 a.m. Saturday when a Chevrolet Silverado driving south on M-24 hit her Dodge Avenger.
WNEM

Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
wsgw.com

City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Owosso house fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
MLive

MLive

