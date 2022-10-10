Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Video: Funeral for Revered Temple Crocodile Draws Hundreds in India
A revered crocodile that lived in a pond outside of an Indian temple for decades received something of hero's send-off this week when hundreds of mourners gathered for the great reptile's funeral. The creature, dubbed Babia, reportedly resided in the waters around the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in the state of Kerala and was seen by many as a guardian of the sacred site, especially since the question of how it originally arrived in the unattached lake is a mystery. Believed to be divine by virtue of its enigmatic origin story and because it never showed aggression toward other animals or humans, the creature was also beloved by way of its unique diet, which was said to consist of only rice and sugar blessed by the temple priests rather than the fish that shared the pond with it.
msn.com
Incredible pictures reveal long-lost temples and artifacts in India
Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India's tiger reserve parks. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared pictures of caves, temples and other remains that were found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.
Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes
28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
RELATED PEOPLE
This ladder has not been moved since 1728 because it is located at the site where Jesus is said to have died
Immovable LadderCredit: Wilson44691; Public Domain Image. There is a small, wooden ladder that is perched under the window of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. There is nothing special about the ladder and it is rather unassuming but it represents something important for the Christians in the area.
rsvplive.ie
Tragic Jessica Gallagher was visiting boyfriend when she was killed in Creeslough as family speak out
Jessica's Gallagher's aunt Dolores has said that her grieving family took Jessica's remains home "in the moonlight" yesterday. The 24-year-old fashion designer will be the first victim of the Creeslough explosion to be laid to rest following a funeral mass today. She was visiting her boyfriend when the tragedy occurred...
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Israel Just Unearthed A 1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Featuring Scenes Of Life On The Nile
The mosaic, located near the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya off the coast of the Sea of Galilee, depicted flora and fauna from the Nile, a nod to the Egyptian river's life-giving powers. After a three-year pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, archaeologists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz returned to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Prominent Egyptologist Claims He Has Discovered the Lost Mummy of Queen Nefertiti
A prominent Egyptologist has boldly claimed to have solved one archaeology’s greatest mysteries: the location of Queen Nefertiti’s mummified remains. Zahi Hawass, the previous Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs in Egypt, is part of the Egypt-led team that undertook a high-profile excavation in Luxor’s Valley of the Kings that allegedly uncovered amulets once owned by King Tut. The team announced last December that they had also unearthed several unnamed mummies, one of which Hawass believes is the famed ruler. “We already have DNA from the 18th dynasty mummies, from Akhenaten to Amenhotep II or III, and there are two unnamed mummies labeled KV21a...
The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today
Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stunning discovery of 1,200-year-old shipwreck contradicts history books
An ancient shipwreck was found off the coast of Israel with artifacts from all over the Mediterranean, contradicting a major archaeological theory.
The "Crocodile Queen of Egypt" was the first female Pharoah and she is not Cleopatra
Statue of Sobekneferu (Berlin Egyptian Museum 14475)Credit: Hedwig Fechheimer (1871-1942), Die Plastik der Ägypter, Berlin 1914, Public Domain Image. Cleopatra was not the only female Pharoah in the history of ancient Egypt. There were women rulers in Egypt long before Cleopatra came to power.
Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life 700 years after her death using 3D digital reconstruction
Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate - both of whom will talk to visitors at a book festival about life at Scotland's 'cradle of Christianity'. The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was...
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
Grieving families mourn through night in temples after 23 children massacred at Thailand nursery
Grief-stricken families bearing candles and toys have gathered at temples in Thailand to mourn the loss of the 23 children massacred by an ex-police officer in a gun and knife rampage at a nursery.Relatives of the children, aged two to five, were joined by members of their devastated community in paying their respects at three Buddhist temples in the northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province – in the aftermath of what is one of the world’s worst recent child death tolls at the hands of a single killer.They lit candles in front of coffins adorned with floral wreaths and framed...
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
CBS News
561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5