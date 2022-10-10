ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Funeral for Revered Temple Crocodile Draws Hundreds in India

A revered crocodile that lived in a pond outside of an Indian temple for decades received something of hero's send-off this week when hundreds of mourners gathered for the great reptile's funeral. The creature, dubbed Babia, reportedly resided in the waters around the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in the state of Kerala and was seen by many as a guardian of the sacred site, especially since the question of how it originally arrived in the unattached lake is a mystery. Believed to be divine by virtue of its enigmatic origin story and because it never showed aggression toward other animals or humans, the creature was also beloved by way of its unique diet, which was said to consist of only rice and sugar blessed by the temple priests rather than the fish that shared the pond with it.
Incredible pictures reveal long-lost temples and artifacts in India

Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India's tiger reserve parks. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared pictures of caves, temples and other remains that were found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.
Mary Holman

Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes

28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Shobha Karandlaje
Prominent Egyptologist Claims He Has Discovered the Lost Mummy of Queen Nefertiti

A prominent Egyptologist has boldly claimed to have solved one archaeology’s greatest mysteries: the location of Queen Nefertiti’s mummified remains.  Zahi Hawass, the previous Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs in Egypt, is part of the Egypt-led team that undertook a high-profile excavation in Luxor’s Valley of the Kings that allegedly uncovered amulets once owned by King Tut. The team announced last December that they had also unearthed several unnamed mummies, one of which Hawass believes is the famed ruler. “We already have DNA from the 18th dynasty mummies, from Akhenaten to Amenhotep II or III, and there are two unnamed mummies labeled KV21a...
Anita Durairaj

The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item

In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
Grieving families mourn through night in temples after 23 children massacred at Thailand nursery

Grief-stricken families bearing candles and toys have gathered at temples in Thailand to mourn the loss of the 23 children massacred by an ex-police officer in a gun and knife rampage at a nursery.Relatives of the children, aged two to five, were joined by members of their devastated community in paying their respects at three Buddhist temples in the northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province – in the aftermath of what is one of the world’s worst recent child death tolls at the hands of a single killer.They lit candles in front of coffins adorned with floral wreaths and framed...
Andrei Tapalaga

How Did the 12 Apostles Die?

The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
