Brodhead, WI

McFarland volleyball loses to Brodhead; now in a three-way tie for first in the Rock Valley

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 2 days ago

The Rock Valley Conference title race just got interesting.

With McFarland’s loss (25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 25-13, 11-15) to Brodhead on Thursday, October 6, there’s a three-way tie for first place between McFarland, Brodhead and Whitewater as all teams have a conference record of 8-1.

“Our girls battled their hearts out tonight, and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We hope to learn from this setback, and use this as we enter the final leg of our season.”

Senior middle hitter Gwen Crull led the Spartans with 29 kills, four blocks and eight aces. Junior outside hitter Ainsley Pennekamp recorded nine kills and three blocks.

Junior setter Ava Dean had 48 assists and 17 digs. Senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios led the Spartans with 23 digs, while junior defensive specialist Katelin Eggers recorded 16 digs.

McFarland is 26-5 overall on the season.

