USA football holds off BVE in 15-14 win, improves to 3-3

The Patriots football team held off Browerville-Eagle Valley in a narrow 15-14 win, Friday Oct. 7.

The Tigers took an early 14 point lead in the first quarter. They scored on two big chunk plays, the first one being an 18-yard pass and the second being a 38-yard catch and run.

The Patriots were able to close the gap just enough to make it a one score game. Max Lange completed a pass to Jack Primus, who took the ball 45 yards for a USA touchdown. After a failed 2-point conversion, the score was 14-6, Tigers.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Patriots closed the gap a little more after a 30-yard field goal by Primus to bring his team within five points, 14-9.

The second quarter saw both defenses hold the offenses to zero points.

In the third, the Patriots took their first lead of the game on another Lange-Primus connection, this time for 19 yards. Another failed 2-point attempt gave the Patriots just a one point lead, 15-14.

With the game on the line, the defense stepped up and kept the Tigers’ offense from regaining the lead and spoiling the Patriots’ night. The time expired and gave USA its third win, improving its record to 3-3.

The offense accumulated 232 total yards, relying nearly 50-50 on both the run and the pass. They threw for 106 passing and ran for 126 rushing. They were 0-for-9 on third down completion, but converted 5-of-6 fourth down conversions.

Lange completed 9-of-16 passes for 106 yards and two TDs, including a long of 46. He also ran for 101 yards on 24 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Overall, Lange was responsible for 207 of the 232 total yards of offense for the Patriots. Nick Kedrowski also carried for 25 yards on eight carries, as well as catching two passes for 18 yards.

Primus caught five passes for 75 yards, including the two TDs. Aden Warga caught two passes for 12 yards.

Defensively, the Patriots held their opponent to just 150 yards, 2-for-10 on third down conversions and forced a fumble.

The Patriots play at home against LPGE, Friday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m., in Upsala.