ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browerville, MN

USA football holds off BVE in 15-14 win, improves to 3-3

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago

The Patriots football team held off Browerville-Eagle Valley in a narrow 15-14 win, Friday Oct. 7.

The Tigers took an early 14 point lead in the first quarter. They scored on two big chunk plays, the first one being an 18-yard pass and the second being a 38-yard catch and run.

The Patriots were able to close the gap just enough to make it a one score game. Max Lange completed a pass to Jack Primus, who took the ball 45 yards for a USA touchdown. After a failed 2-point conversion, the score was 14-6, Tigers.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Patriots closed the gap a little more after a 30-yard field goal by Primus to bring his team within five points, 14-9.

The second quarter saw both defenses hold the offenses to zero points.

In the third, the Patriots took their first lead of the game on another Lange-Primus connection, this time for 19 yards. Another failed 2-point attempt gave the Patriots just a one point lead, 15-14.

With the game on the line, the defense stepped up and kept the Tigers’ offense from regaining the lead and spoiling the Patriots’ night. The time expired and gave USA its third win, improving its record to 3-3.

The offense accumulated 232 total yards, relying nearly 50-50 on both the run and the pass. They threw for 106 passing and ran for 126 rushing. They were 0-for-9 on third down completion, but converted 5-of-6 fourth down conversions.

Lange completed 9-of-16 passes for 106 yards and two TDs, including a long of 46. He also ran for 101 yards on 24 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Overall, Lange was responsible for 207 of the 232 total yards of offense for the Patriots. Nick Kedrowski also carried for 25 yards on eight carries, as well as catching two passes for 18 yards.

Primus caught five passes for 75 yards, including the two TDs. Aden Warga caught two passes for 12 yards.

Defensively, the Patriots held their opponent to just 150 yards, 2-for-10 on third down conversions and forced a fumble.

The Patriots play at home against LPGE, Friday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m., in Upsala.

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Sauk Rapids’ Hudson Omoke Had A Game For The Ages Friday

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm may have fallen 28-25 at St. Francis on Friday for their first loss of the season, but the memorable game still provided plenty of highlights for the Storm. Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Hudson Omoke had a night to remember. First, Omoke picked off a pass from...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
wjon.com

Sauk Rapids Tinville Lions Bouja Fest

$10 donation for two bowls of bouja (kids 5-10 $5, 4 and under free) Silent auction, booze wheel raffle, meat raffle, dessert sale, live auction. Bouja to-go: $25 a gallon while supplies last.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Browerville, MN
City
Upsala, MN
fox9.com

12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
MOTLEY, MN
gowatertown.net

Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident

MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
MOTLEY, MN
thelesabre.com

Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks

Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Two People Hurt in a Crash Northwest of Buckman

AGRAM TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a rear-end-type crash northwest of Buckman Sunday night. The crash happened on Lake Road near 133th Street at approximately 7:15 p.m. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Noah Boser of Pierz was traveling south on Lake Road when he stopped for some deer that were crossing the road. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 24-year-old Cody Hermanson of Sartell then rear-ended Boser's vehicle.
BUCKMAN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Lange
Bring Me The News

12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies

The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries. The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.
MOTLEY, MN
boreal.org

MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints in northern Minnesota

Photo: The site of a former service station in Paynesville, where a petroleum leak was discovered in the 1980s and forced the city to close two of its wells. The MPCA reached a settlement last month with a former employee who claimed the agency closed the leak site, and others, without fully removing the contamination. The MPCA maintains the water is safe. Courtesy of City of Paynesville.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

UPDATE: Vehicle, Suspect Involved in Stop Sign Shooting Found

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Authorities say the person involved in shooting a stop sign in Little Falls has been found. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle, along with a person of interest was found Wednesday. On Monday, the sheriff's office received a call a man was shooting...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#Patriots Football#American Football#College Football#Browerville Eagle Valley#Tigers#Lange Primus
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
484
Followers
497
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy