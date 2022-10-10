Read full article on original website
Westerman Announces North American Tour, Shares New Song “Idol; Re-Run”: Listen
Westerman is back with new music. The London-born, Athens-based songwriter has released a new song called “Idol; Re-Run.” It’s his first new non-remix release since unveiling his debut album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, in 2020. Listen to the single below. Accompanying the single, Westerman has also...
Mercury Announces EP, Samples Queen on New Song “Freddie”: Listen
Atlanta-based rapper Mercury has announced a new EP, FearMercury, which comes out December 7. It’ll include a new song called “Freddie” that prominently samples Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The single arrives with a video directed by Bobby Astro. It opens with shots of Mercury smoking before cutting to clips of her rapping and skating around a photo studio. Check it out below.
Regina Spektor Cancels 2022 Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Regina Spektor has canceled her remaining 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. In a lengthy Instagram post, Spektor said she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” She had 10 concerts left on the tour in support of her new album, Home, before and after.
Kurt Vile Joins Pavement to Perform “Zurich Is Stained”: Watch
Pavement are currently in the midst of their North American reunion tour, and, last night (October 5) in Philadelphia, the band was joined by Kurt Vile to perform the 1992 song “Zurich Is Stained.” Vile took Stephen Malkmus’ place on vocals, with Malkmus stepping back to perform the song on guitar. Video of the occasion was captured by Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings and later posted on Instagram. Check out some more footage below.
Nina Hagen Announces New Album Unity, Shares “16 Tons” Video: Watch
German punk icon Nina Hagen has announced her first new album in 11 years. It’s called Unity and it’s due out December 9 via Grönland. She’s shared the lead single, “16 Tons,” alongside a music video directed by Sebastian Vogt. Check it out below.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’
A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after having “completed” his life.Fier was a member of Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, and was active on the group’s...
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
Two exciting new exhibitions open at The Photographers Gallery in London
A collection of work by Chris Killip and An Alternative History of Photography to be on display until 19 February
Damien Hirst to Burn His “The Currency” Art at Frieze London
Damien Hirst to Burn His “The Currency” Art at Frieze London. Pulling a stunt or making a statement? Artist Damien Hirst has given his buyers the choice to purchase his art, The Currency, as an NFT or a physical artwork – but with a shocking consequence. You...
Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna, founder of Oyé Palaver Hut, shares African storytelling, music, dance, and cooking
Palaver (noun) – – a long parley usually between persons of different cultures or levels of sophistication. – unnecessarily elaborate or complex procedure. – an improvised conference between two groups, typically those without a shared language or culture. Ask Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna about palaver, and she has a...
In West Africa, a Budding Gallery Scene and a Thriving Fair Nurture Collectors
West Africa is now home to one of the most exciting art scenes on the continent—and with its rise comes that of a number of collectors based there. From Ghana to Nigeria to Senegal, these collectors actively support artists in their respective countries and invest in the local art ecosystem. What is most impressive about the area’s art-buying culture is the pace of its progress: there were not many active collectors of note there until recently. Some date the beginnings of that vibrant growth to the past 10 years, with the opening of commercial spaces like Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana;...
EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender
Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
Listen to FCG Heem’s “Grammy” [ft. Lil Poppa]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.
Wolfgang Tillmans on making the ICA rave: ‘It is underground, progressive and has a really late licence’
In 1994, the young German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans was visiting the ICA in London with his parents when he was struck by the power of art. “I took them to the Charles Ray exhibition, and there was a sculpture of a father, mother and baby girl all scaled to the same height, making these babies super-scary giants. My mother was so upset by it, I guess because it shook her sense of the order of things. I’ll never forget it.”
Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on Kimmel: Watch
Phoenix were the musical guests on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band played the title track from the forthcoming album Alpha Zulu. Watch Phoenix’s performance below. Alpha Zulu is out November 4. In addition to “Alpha Zulu,” the band has released “Tonight,” a collaborative single with...
“Air Guitar”
When Sobs first surveyed the world in 2017, it was through blurry, sleep-encrusted eyes. Their lo-fi EP Catflap was guided by dreams and fantasy—one song imagined their country’s “non-existent ocean,” and the arrangements were accordingly watery and diffuse. In the five years since, the Singaporean trio has oriented towards a punchier, more concise class of guitar-pop—a sugary assault on the senses, like flinging open the door to a bustling bakery.
Low Cancel More Shows as Mimi Parker Continues Cancer Treatment
Low have called off their remaining European dates as Mimi Parker continues to receive treatment for ovarian cancer. The cancellations follow the news in August that the duo would pull several dates on the continent as a precautionary measure. “We were hoping she would be healthy enough to do the UK/Europe tour we had planned for November, but it is clear that we should stay home and continue with treatment and care as she is still struggling with ovarian cancer,” the band’s Alan Sparhawk wrote.
