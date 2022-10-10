Vehicle passes available for Bonita Springs Beach residents

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Residents can now get passes for limited vehicular access to Bonita Beach.

The City of Bonita Springs will give out passes on Monday through Friday. Residents can get their pass at the City Hall, located at 9101 Bonita Beach Rd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Passes must be presented to Lee County Sheriff’s Office at the entrance of Bonita Beach Road.

For residents to gain vehicular access to their property, the resident must follow the instructions below:

The property owners must provide their ID and proof of ownership. The proof of ownership may be a Bonita Spring Utilities Statement, A Florida Power and Light Statement, or a Lee County Property Appraiser TRIM Notice.

If an owner would like an authorizing agent, such as a contractor or family member, to access the property for them, they will need to have an affidavit signed. The Affidavit Authorizing Agent form will be provided by the City/

The property owner must have the form signed and notarized. In addition, the designee will need to provide their ID and owner’s proof of ownership in the form of a Bonita Spring Utilities Statement, a Florida Power and Light Statement, or a Lee County Property Appraiser TRIM Notice with the property owner’s name on it. The designee will also need to provide the license plate number and make/model of vehicle being used to access the beach.

Once the necessary documents have been obtained, the property owner or their designee must come to the Bonita Springs City Hall to receive passes.

Vehicles cannot block any portion of Hickory Boulevard. However, residents are advised that vehicles are likely to get stuck in the sand if parked anywhere but on the driveway, and the City cannot guarantee that a tow truck will be permitted immediate access under the circumstances.

For questions regarding Bonita Beach Access, people can call 239-949-6262 or visit Bonita Beach access page.

At the time, there is a curfew from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

Once residents arrive home, they will see tags placed on their homes.

AGREEN TAG placed on a structure is for first responders. It allows them to track structures they have searched. Green tags are not intended to provide safety information to the general public.

A RED TAG placed on a structure means the house/structure was found to be in a hazardous condition. Owners entering structures with a red tag are doing so at their own risk and should use extreme caution.

For FEMA assistance, visit the Disaster Recovery Center.