Eater

Did You Miss These Six Recent Atlanta Restaurant Openings?

Indoor-outdoor bar and entertainment venue Westside Motor Lounge is officially open at Echo Street West, a development rising along the Westside Beltline Connector trail on the edge of the English Avenue neighborhood. Located on the corner of Northside Drive and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Westside Motor Lounge takes over two...
Eater

Underground Atlanta Soon Gains a Pizzeria Serving New York-Style Pies With Caribbean Flavors

Pop-up Dolo’s Pizza is opening as a permanent restaurant in November along Lower Alabama at downtown entertainment district Underground Atlanta. Owned by Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker, Dolo’s Pizza serves 12-inch New York-style pies with Caribbean flavors and ingredients. (Think pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapeños or pies garnished with callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce.) Dolo’s Pizza previously popped up at Our Bar ATL on Edgewood Avenue as well as at Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain before landing as a regular pop-up at Underground Atlanta last year.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

13 Halloween hot spots not to miss in October

From haunted houses to trick-and-treating, Atlanta has fun and scary events to celebrate Halloween. Break out the pumpkin spice, candy corn, and costumes to join in the fun. Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade: Back for the first time since 2018, this year’s festival will be held Oct. 22-23 and features the BIZarre Bazaar […] The post 13 Halloween hot spots not to miss in October appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
yourmileagemayvary.net

Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
AccessAtlanta

Explore East Point: Dining and shopping in this Atlanta suburb

East Point is a small ITP (inside the Perimeter) suburb of Atlanta that is part of Atlanta’s “Airport Tri-City,” also consisting of College Park and Hapeville. While East Point is located southwest of Atlanta, the name “East Point” is derived from the fact that the town served as the eastern terminus of the Atlanta & West Point Railroad back in the 1800s. East Point offers close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and serves as the location of south Atlanta’s premier shopping destination (Camp Creek Marketplace). Curious about what to do in East Point? Check out our recommendations for food, drinks and activities.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
360media.net

The Atlanta 100 Gets A Fresh New Look

Did you notice something new when you opened the latest Atlanta 100 newsletter? The Atlanta 100 logo, newsletter + website got a fresh new look!. The Atlanta 100 is a bi-weekly newsletter featuring 100-word digestible stories and 100-second videos about the people, places, + things that make Atlanta tick. Since 2017, #team360 has published stories on the Atlanta 100 to help Atlantans know what’s happening in and around the city. When we started with the Atlanta 100, it was an extension of our 360 Media agency brand. However, after five years of publishing the newsletter, we realized that the Google-verified media outlet needed an identity of its own – hence the brand refresh.
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
atlantafi.com

City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)

A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
