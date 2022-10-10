Did you notice something new when you opened the latest Atlanta 100 newsletter? The Atlanta 100 logo, newsletter + website got a fresh new look!. The Atlanta 100 is a bi-weekly newsletter featuring 100-word digestible stories and 100-second videos about the people, places, + things that make Atlanta tick. Since 2017, #team360 has published stories on the Atlanta 100 to help Atlantans know what’s happening in and around the city. When we started with the Atlanta 100, it was an extension of our 360 Media agency brand. However, after five years of publishing the newsletter, we realized that the Google-verified media outlet needed an identity of its own – hence the brand refresh.

