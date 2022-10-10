Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Federal Court Ruling on Homelessness Not Expected to Affect Santa Barbara County
A federal court decision protecting the rights of homeless individuals to sleep outside will not cause any local policy changes, officials told Noozhawk. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed that the homeless can not be penalized for sitting, lying, or sleeping outside on public property in violation of municipal ordinances.
Marijuana possession pardons: Some Bay Area residents set to benefit, but not all
Biden administration says the pardons will affect about 6,500 Americans - because most people are convicted under state laws. A move, that will only benefit a small number of people, according to an expert.
