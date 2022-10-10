Men are more likely to think they are active allies and advocates for gender equality in the workplace than women do, research suggests.A survey of 1,150 workers in mid-sized Fortune 500 companies found that men were significantly more likely than women to believe that they and other male workers practice allyship at all levels of leadership.The study, carried out by the Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation, also found that men were more likely (88 per cent) to believe their organisation is making progress to advance women into leadership roles compared to the latter (72 per cent).More than half (60...

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO