‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington
Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
Federal judge rejects challenge to Florida ‘don’t say gay’ law for school instruction
A federal judge has rejected — at least for now — a lawsuit challenging a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.
Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them
More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
Prisoner work strike goes on as prisons cut meals, nix weekend visitation
Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using...
What Happened to Welfare and Food Stamps Under Each President
Public assistance, commonly called welfare, and the SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, are two lifelines that millions of American households depend on to stave off hunger and make ends...
ER doctors report alarming rise in violence from patients
The stories grabbed headlines during the pandemic: Violent episodes in U.S. emergency rooms where patients attacked doctors.
‘Children can’t advocate for themselves’: American public schools have a massive plastic waste problem
American public schools serve lunch to nearly 30 million students daily, and many depend on Styrofoam trays and other single-use plasticware to do so. By one measure, a single middle school can create more than 30,000 pounds of waste through its lunchroom annually—multiply that by nearly 100,000 public schools in the nation, and the problem balloons to serious proportions.
'You Have Utterly Failed.' The Department of Justice Undercounted Nearly 1,000 Deaths in U.S. Prisons
"You have utterly failed," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "I mean, literally, you've utterly failed."
Fifth of residential care workers ‘in poverty before cost-of-living crisis’
One in five residential care workers in the UK were living in poverty before the cost-of-living crisis, new analysis suggests.Care home and assisted living staff are far more likely to live in poverty than the average UK worker, according to research by the Health Foundation.It said low pay is a “political choice” and warned that for many providing care, “work is not a reliable route out of poverty”.The think tank pooled data over three years from two Government surveys on the incomes and living circumstances of households and families in the UK.The sample size over three years was 1,488 care...
Chronicle
Letter to the Letter: Kent, Smiley Will Fight for Us
As an independent thinker, I feel blessed that we have two strong congressional candidates to send to Washington, D.C. Tiffany Smiley will be an effective U.S. senator. Tiffany is a healer — professionally and philosophically. She proved herself by successfully challenging an unfair government policy. Tiffany is persistent, has...
Men are ‘worse allies than they think’ in the workplace, study finds
Men are more likely to think they are active allies and advocates for gender equality in the workplace than women do, research suggests.A survey of 1,150 workers in mid-sized Fortune 500 companies found that men were significantly more likely than women to believe that they and other male workers practice allyship at all levels of leadership.The study, carried out by the Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation, also found that men were more likely (88 per cent) to believe their organisation is making progress to advance women into leadership roles compared to the latter (72 per cent).More than half (60...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Medical Aid in Dying (MAID)
The dataset comes from the states with MAID laws on the books – 5329 individuals over 23 years, with another 8451 receiving “prescriptions.”. Men slightly more than women (53% vs. 47%) Overwhelmingly White (95%) Median age 72. 74% with a diagnosis of cancer, followed closely by a neurologic...
Child care struggle worsens in rural U.S. as yearslong waiting lists grow
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of child care in the U.S. has become so acute that it’s reaching far into rural communities, including one northwestern Oregon county where future embryos are in line for a spot at Amy Atkinson’s nursery and preschool. “We have children that...
IsDB, AGFE, and SPARK to Reduce Poverty and Increase Resilience for Refugees
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Refugee Education Fund are funding a two-year US$10 million initiative with SPARK, an international non-governmental organization, to support refugees and vulnerable communities in Jordan and Lebanon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005073/en/ Employability and jobs are very important, but quality and decent jobs are scarce commodities. Lebanon and Jordan have the highest unemployment rate in the Middle East, at almost 30% and 23% respectively, according to the ILO. The fragility of the situation in these countries is making opportunities rare, with increased social tension causing more conflict. The IsDB, as an AAA rated multilateral development bank that works to promote social and economic development and Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Refugee Education Fund have developed a 2-year regional program with SPARK that aims to support the “Skills Training Education Program” (STEP) in Jordan and Lebanon.
Futurity
Changes in education requirements for cops could save lives
New research suggests that changes in police agency educational requirements could save lives. The study is unique because it’s one of the first studies to explore the nexus of officer education and victim race, says Thad Johnson, assistant professor of criminology at Georgia State University. Repeated incidents of deadly...
KCK immigration attorney starts social impact scholarships for young women
An immigration attorney in KCK is using her work to help others in Central America succeed by focusing on women and their education
