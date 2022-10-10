ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington

Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them

More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Hard Labor#Justice System
Fortune

‘Children can’t advocate for themselves’: American public schools have a massive plastic waste problem

American public schools serve lunch to nearly 30 million students daily, and many depend on Styrofoam trays and other single-use plasticware to do so. By one measure, a single middle school can create more than 30,000 pounds of waste through its lunchroom annually—multiply that by nearly 100,000 public schools in the nation, and the problem balloons to serious proportions.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Fifth of residential care workers ‘in poverty before cost-of-living crisis’

One in five residential care workers in the UK were living in poverty before the cost-of-living crisis, new analysis suggests.Care home and assisted living staff are far more likely to live in poverty than the average UK worker, according to research by the Health Foundation.It said low pay is a “political choice” and warned that for many providing care, “work is not a reliable route out of poverty”.The think tank pooled data over three years from two Government surveys on the incomes and living circumstances of households and families in the UK.The sample size over three years was 1,488 care...
ADVOCACY
Chronicle

Letter to the Letter: Kent, Smiley Will Fight for Us

As an independent thinker, I feel blessed that we have two strong congressional candidates to send to Washington, D.C. Tiffany Smiley will be an effective U.S. senator. Tiffany is a healer — professionally and philosophically. She proved herself by successfully challenging an unfair government policy. Tiffany is persistent, has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Men are ‘worse allies than they think’ in the workplace, study finds

Men are more likely to think they are active allies and advocates for gender equality in the workplace than women do, research suggests.A survey of 1,150 workers in mid-sized Fortune 500 companies found that men were significantly more likely than women to believe that they and other male workers practice allyship at all levels of leadership.The study, carried out by the Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation, also found that men were more likely (88 per cent) to believe their organisation is making progress to advance women into leadership roles compared to the latter (72 per cent).More than half (60...
SOCIETY
Missouri Independent

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BUSINESS
American Council on Science and Health

Medical Aid in Dying (MAID)

The dataset comes from the states with MAID laws on the books – 5329 individuals over 23 years, with another 8451 receiving “prescriptions.”. Men slightly more than women (53% vs. 47%) Overwhelmingly White (95%) Median age 72. 74% with a diagnosis of cancer, followed closely by a neurologic...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

IsDB, AGFE, and SPARK to Reduce Poverty and Increase Resilience for Refugees

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Refugee Education Fund are funding a two-year US$10 million initiative with SPARK, an international non-governmental organization, to support refugees and vulnerable communities in Jordan and Lebanon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005073/en/ Employability and jobs are very important, but quality and decent jobs are scarce commodities. Lebanon and Jordan have the highest unemployment rate in the Middle East, at almost 30% and 23% respectively, according to the ILO. The fragility of the situation in these countries is making opportunities rare, with increased social tension causing more conflict. The IsDB, as an AAA rated multilateral development bank that works to promote social and economic development and Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Refugee Education Fund have developed a 2-year regional program with SPARK that aims to support the “Skills Training Education Program” (STEP) in Jordan and Lebanon.
ADVOCACY
Futurity

Changes in education requirements for cops could save lives

New research suggests that changes in police agency educational requirements could save lives. The study is unique because it’s one of the first studies to explore the nexus of officer education and victim race, says Thad Johnson, assistant professor of criminology at Georgia State University. Repeated incidents of deadly...
EDUCATION

