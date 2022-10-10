ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

College Football News

Nebraska vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Nebraska (3-3), Purdue (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Nebraska vs Purdue...
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Latest sellout streak ploy sparks new debate

On Monday afternoon, the Nebraska football sellout streak was basically saved. The streak reached 386 games against Indiana, but after that contest, athletic director made it clear that there was no guarantee it would continue through the end of the year. However, the program’s latest ploy appears to have come close to making that guarantee after all.
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast volleyball has topsy-turvy weekend

The Northeast Community College volleyball team played four games in the Ramada Inn Classic on Friday and Saturday at Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska. The Hawks topped both Dakota College at Bottineau and Kansas City Kansas Community College by final scores of 3-0 in three sets but were topped by Cowley County Community College by a final score of 3-0 in three sets and Neosho County Community College by a final score of 3-1 in four sets.
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
klkntv.com

49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
