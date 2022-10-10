Read full article on original website
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
College Football News
Nebraska vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview
Nebraska vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Nebraska (3-3), Purdue (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Nebraska vs Purdue...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments
Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Huskers football replacement search is over
When Will a Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced?
In a little over a month, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will have to decide who he thinks can best lead the program into the future.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Matchup With Nebraska
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with Nebraska. The two programs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
Nebraska Football: Latest sellout streak ploy sparks new debate
On Monday afternoon, the Nebraska football sellout streak was basically saved. The streak reached 386 games against Indiana, but after that contest, athletic director made it clear that there was no guarantee it would continue through the end of the year. However, the program’s latest ploy appears to have come close to making that guarantee after all.
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast volleyball has topsy-turvy weekend
The Northeast Community College volleyball team played four games in the Ramada Inn Classic on Friday and Saturday at Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska. The Hawks topped both Dakota College at Bottineau and Kansas City Kansas Community College by final scores of 3-0 in three sets but were topped by Cowley County Community College by a final score of 3-0 in three sets and Neosho County Community College by a final score of 3-1 in four sets.
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
klkntv.com
49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
WOWT
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
