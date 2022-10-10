Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley
The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
Bulls' Patrick Williams, Nikola Vučević Lead Way in Preseason Finale
Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. Here are nine observations:. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach...
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
Doc Rivers vocal on huge preseason strides for James Harden ahead of crucial Sixers season
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers ended their 2022 preseason undefeated after beating the Charlotte Hornets 99-94. More importantly, James Harden had a very solid performance. He was the key offensive engine alongside Joel Embiid to lead the Sixers to a win. Harden had 17 points, five assists and three...
Lakers Preseason Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Efficient In Loss To Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to build on their first preseason win as they lost for the second time against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Head coach Darvin Ham opted to go with a smaller lineup, starting Anthony Davis at center along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.
Mitchell scores 24, Garland adds 23 in Cavs’ preseason victory over Hawks
Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, and Darius Garland added 23 as the Cavaliers earned their first victory of the preseason, 105-99, on Oct. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell played a team-high 34 minutes, 5 seconds. He was 8 of 26 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists. Garland was 8 of 21 from the field and dished out 12 assists.
Nuggets PA introduces DeAndre Jordan as Suns big Deandre Ayton in starting lineups
Not again Last season, the Nuggets had Clippers guard Amir Coffey's face on the scoreboard jumbotron at Ball Arena when introducing Devin Booker in the Suns starting lineup. "That was disrespectful,"...
LaMelo Ball exits Hornets' preseason loss with ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a 116-107 preseason loss against the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that...
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Grizzlies fall to Magic in preseason "dress rehearsal" 109-105 as Bane scores 33. Grizzlies vs. Pistons Thursday at 6PM on 92.9 FM ESPN
