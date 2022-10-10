ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley

The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Luis Scola
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Thaddeus Young
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Andre Drummond
News-Herald.com

Mitchell scores 24, Garland adds 23 in Cavs’ preseason victory over Hawks

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, and Darius Garland added 23 as the Cavaliers earned their first victory of the preseason, 105-99, on Oct. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell played a team-high 34 minutes, 5 seconds. He was 8 of 26 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists. Garland was 8 of 21 from the field and dished out 12 assists.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Nba All Star#Nba Summer League#Nba Tv#Bulls#Trent
ESPN

LaMelo Ball exits Hornets' preseason loss with ankle sprain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a 116-107 preseason loss against the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy