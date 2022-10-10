Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
caribbeantoday.com
DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians
Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
Villages Daily Sun
Gov. DeSantis returning to Villages for campaign event Sunday
Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming on Sunday to Brownwood Paddock Square. DeSantis will be at the square for a “Keep Florida Free Pit Stop.” People will be let in starting at 11 a.m., and the campaign event will start at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but anyone who wants to attend must go to tinyurl.com/y4cst2av in order to reserve a spot.
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis invokes her cancer fight to explain ‘who Ron DeSantis is’
'He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand.'. A new ad supporting the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis features narration from the person who knows him best. In an emotion-filled new spot released Monday by the Republican Party of Florida, Florida’s First...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach Co. ahead of deadline
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Do you want DeSantis to win reelection?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising. Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridianpress.com
Crist's Running Mate Mocks DeSantis, Says he Likes to Play Dress up [Video]
MIAMI—Shortly before Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist took the stage to address 200 or so Pro-Choice supports at his rally in Little Havana, Lt. Governor pick Karla Hernandez-Mats slighted Gov. Ron DeSantis by saying that while he was afraid of “drag queens,” he still liked to “play dress up.”
Click10.com
Florida man gets 4 1/2 years for $2.2M Medicare fraud scheme
STUART, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Florida medical equipment supply company owner to spend more than four-and-a-half years in prison after prosecutors said he defrauded Medicare out of more than $2.2 million. Ariel Madero Paez, 56, was the owner of Always Medical Supply in Stuart, according to...
Palm Beach County School Board will discuss menstrual history questions at special meeting
The Palm Beach County School Board will discuss a series of optional questions about female athletes' menstrual history on mandatory registration forms after a Palm Beach Post story prompted intense reaction from athletes, parents and physicians. The leaders have called a special meeting Wednesday. Among other items on the agenda is the Florida High School Athletics...
Click10.com
Ethics of city’s Publix gift card giveaway questioned amid commissioner’s campaign
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Dade Commission On Ethics received a report on a controversial North Miami Beach-sponsored Publix gift card giveaway. It exposed a large crowd to political campaign material. The city spent $225,000 to buy $150 Publix gift cards and distributed these over three days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
ABA Journal
Kasowitz Benson is sanctioned for 'dilatory tactics' in suit accusing it of malicious prosecution
A Florida judge has ordered Kasowitz Benson Torres and one of its former partners to pay attorney fees for “dilatory tactics” in a lawsuit filed by the wife of Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter. Judge G. Joseph Curley of Palm Beach County, Florida, ordered payment...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Comments / 4