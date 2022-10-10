ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96

Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeantoday.com

DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians

Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Gov. DeSantis returning to Villages for campaign event Sunday

Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming on Sunday to Brownwood Paddock Square. DeSantis will be at the square for a “Keep Florida Free Pit Stop.” People will be let in starting at 11 a.m., and the campaign event will start at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but anyone who wants to attend must go to tinyurl.com/y4cst2av in order to reserve a spot.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Government
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Toni Koraza

Do you want DeSantis to win reelection?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising. Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
floridianpress.com

Crist's Running Mate Mocks DeSantis, Says he Likes to Play Dress up [Video]

MIAMI—Shortly before Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist took the stage to address 200 or so Pro-Choice supports at his rally in Little Havana, Lt. Governor pick Karla Hernandez-Mats slighted Gov. Ron DeSantis by saying that while he was afraid of “drag queens,” he still liked to “play dress up.”
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Florida man gets 4 1/2 years for $2.2M Medicare fraud scheme

STUART, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Florida medical equipment supply company owner to spend more than four-and-a-half years in prison after prosecutors said he defrauded Medicare out of more than $2.2 million. Ariel Madero Paez, 56, was the owner of Always Medical Supply in Stuart, according to...
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board will discuss menstrual history questions at special meeting

The Palm Beach County School Board will discuss a series of optional questions about female athletes' menstrual history on mandatory registration forms after a Palm Beach Post story prompted intense reaction from athletes, parents and physicians.  The leaders have called a special meeting Wednesday. Among other items on the agenda is the Florida High School Athletics...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE

