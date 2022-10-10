Read full article on original website
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky at bottom of electric vehicle infrastructure ranks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While Kentucky may become the Electric Vehicle battery manufacturing capital of the United States, when it comes to EV infrastructure a recent study shows the state is currently ranked near the bottom. In September 2021, Ford announced it was building two lithium-ion battery plants at...
radionwtn.com
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Poll: Beshear among most popular governors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new poll has revealed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has increased his approval rating as one of the most popular governors in America. Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the poll was first conducted in the spring. Morning Consult, a research organization,...
wymt.com
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky received more than $4.4 million in federal funding to improve health care in rural communities. Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam to receive the funding. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on our rural health care providers,” USDA Rural Development Kentucky State...
wdrb.com
Kentucky sees rush of independent voter registrations ahead of Tuesday's deadline
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is 4 p.m. Tuesday. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said there's always a last-minute push to get registered, and this year is no different. This year, Adams said Kentucky has seen a large increase in young people...
middlesboronews.com
Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts
The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
Startup bourbon distiller invests millions, creating dozens of jobs in western Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. The company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Jackson Purchase's project has grown from an initially...
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
Northern Kentucky Pro-Choice Demonstrators Ask Voters to Reject Amendment 2
Amendment 2 would remove constitutional protections to abortion care access in Kentucky.
Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
wymt.com
COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
wymt.com
Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
Kentucky utilities aren’t retiring coal plants fast enough to meet climate goals
A new report found that utilities across the country, including in Kentucky, have made little progress in meeting their own climate goals.
kentuckytoday.com
COVID-19 report has mixed bag of results
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is a mixed bag, with some metrics showing increases, while others saw drops. A total of 3,392 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the week ending Sunday,...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
