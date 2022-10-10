ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WOWK 13 News

Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky at bottom of electric vehicle infrastructure ranks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While Kentucky may become the Electric Vehicle battery manufacturing capital of the United States, when it comes to EV infrastructure a recent study shows the state is currently ranked near the bottom. In September 2021, Ford announced it was building two lithium-ion battery plants at...
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Poll: Beshear among most popular governors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new poll has revealed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has increased his approval rating as one of the most popular governors in America. Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the poll was first conducted in the spring. Morning Consult, a research organization,...
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts

The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 report has mixed bag of results

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is a mixed bag, with some metrics showing increases, while others saw drops. A total of 3,392 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the week ending Sunday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
INDIANA STATE

