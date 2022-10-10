ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises $51K

By Richard C. Kraus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI0Pu_0iTMsgj000

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s at PNC Field raised $51K for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk first began in 1989 in order to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s, a disease from which 6 million Americans suffer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONrVq_0iTMsgj000
Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lm1XB_0iTMsgj000
Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter

The top fundraising team at this year’s walk was Team Renee, captained by Kristina Watkins in memory of her mother Renee. Team Renee raised over $5,300.

“Nearly 300 people joined us at PNC Field on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure,” said Fran Gibbons, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWhvx_0iTMsgj000
Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JwYE_0iTMsgj000
Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter

Fundraising for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue through December 31. To donate, visit their website.

