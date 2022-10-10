Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
Chronicle
Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment
During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
Chronicle
‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project
Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Lewis County Deserves Murphy for Sheriff
What’s in a name? All too often we put our trust in a name instead of what‘s behind that name. Sheriff Rob Snaza has been able to fool us the past few years with his charismatic personality, big hat, reflective sunglasses, crisp uniform and his fancy car. Everywhere...
thejoltnews.com
The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving
So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
KOMO News
Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach
TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
Chronicle
Thurston County Candidates for Sheriff, Commissioner’s Office Take Part in Forum
Four candidates who will be featured on the Thurston County general election ballot took part in a “meet the candidates” town hall forum hosted by the Yelm Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 10. Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza and challenger Derek Sanders discussed different topics related to...
q13fox.com
Tacoma City Council passes ban on homeless encampments
The Tacoma City Council passed a proposed ban on homeless encampments during a meeting Tuesday night. It will go into effect Nov. 14.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: The Right Choice for Sheriff Is Tracy Murphy
The Right Choice? At the beginning of the campaign season I thought the slogan “The Right Choice” was interesting, because there were two candidates to choose from: Rob Snaza or Tracy Murphy, both who hold leadership positions within their respective agencies. I have had the privilege to work...
Yakima Herald Republic
Traumatized by boarding schools, WA tribes chart new path for Native kids
Lingering scars caused by residential boarding schools run deep for many Native American families, after decades of targeted efforts by U.S. government and religious leaders to stamp out tribal culture. But more Native people are talking about what they, their parents, and grandparents experienced. They hope to break cycles of...
Chronicle
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Mills Legacy Preserved in Rochester Greenbelt
After the scares of the 1855-56 Indian Wars, Pacific Northwest settlers abandoned most of the nearly four dozen forts and blockhouses. But Elkanah and Laurinda Vianna Mills sold their home on Mud Mountain southeast of Chehalis and, with their daughter and son-in-law, Robert and Mary Jane (Mills) Brown, stayed on Sidney Ford’s farm.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is Best Qualified Commissioner Candidate
I support Harry Bhagwandin for Lewis County Commissioner District 3 and I have supported him since the primary in August when there were five candidates. Why do I support Harry? Because he’s qualified for the job. He has a proven track record of working aggressively to bring our state and federal tax dollars back to our communities. To quote Harry, "We need to plan for good growth or we are going to lose this natural beauty."
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify
After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
q13fox.com
Hosmer Street in Tacoma home for growing crime and violence
One abandoned hotel in particular has become the spot for drug use, gun violence and sex trafficking. The hotel's new owners are working to flip the property and turn it into affordable housing.
KXRO.com
Commissioner Raines responds to PDC complaint from former Commissioner Cormier
Grays Harbor Commissioner Vickie Raines has filed a response to the PDC regarding a complaint from former Commissioner Wes Cormier. Cormier filed the complaint on October 3, alleging that Commissioner Raines misrepresented her involvement in a number of items listed on a campaign flier distributed to voters. “Incumbent and candidate...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 13, 2022
• GLENNA LOUISE STEVENS, 60, died Oct. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Home. • RUTH EVELYN GHOSN, 88, Morton, died Oct. 9 at Heritage House Assisted Living. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Toledo St. Francis Catholic Church. A burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
Chronicle
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work
Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
