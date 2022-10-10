ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment

During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project

Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving

So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: The Right Choice for Sheriff Is Tracy Murphy

The Right Choice? At the beginning of the campaign season I thought the slogan “The Right Choice” was interesting, because there were two candidates to choose from: Rob Snaza or Tracy Murphy, both who hold leadership positions within their respective agencies. I have had the privilege to work...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Traumatized by boarding schools, WA tribes chart new path for Native kids

Lingering scars caused by residential boarding schools run deep for many Native American families, after decades of targeted efforts by U.S. government and religious leaders to stamp out tribal culture. But more Native people are talking about what they, their parents, and grandparents experienced. They hope to break cycles of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Julie McDonald Commentary: Mills Legacy Preserved in Rochester Greenbelt

After the scares of the 1855-56 Indian Wars, Pacific Northwest settlers abandoned most of the nearly four dozen forts and blockhouses. But Elkanah and Laurinda Vianna Mills sold their home on Mud Mountain southeast of Chehalis and, with their daughter and son-in-law, Robert and Mary Jane (Mills) Brown, stayed on Sidney Ford’s farm.
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is Best Qualified Commissioner Candidate

I support Harry Bhagwandin for Lewis County Commissioner District 3 and I have supported him since the primary in August when there were five candidates. Why do I support Harry? Because he’s qualified for the job. He has a proven track record of working aggressively to bring our state and federal tax dollars back to our communities. To quote Harry, "We need to plan for good growth or we are going to lose this natural beauty."
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 13, 2022

• GLENNA LOUISE STEVENS, 60, died Oct. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Home. • RUTH EVELYN GHOSN, 88, Morton, died Oct. 9 at Heritage House Assisted Living. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Toledo St. Francis Catholic Church. A burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work

Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA

