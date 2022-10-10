ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
CNBC

Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'

More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
BBC

Cost of living: 'We run food banks, now we're keeping people warm'

Despite government intervention, fuel bills are set to rise and many councils and community organisations are setting up "warm banks" to help people this winter. In Norfolk there is funding - and a request for people to offer centres to become "community hot spots", such as the Baseline Centre in Norwich.
Santa Clarita Radio

Clocks To Fall Back An Hour Next Month

Clocks are scheduled to fall back an hour next month resulting in the sun setting earlier in the day. On Sunday Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back giving residents an extra hour of sleep. Daylight Saving Time was first proposed back in 1895 by New Zealand scientist...
