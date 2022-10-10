ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf. Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. "He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed." Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried. Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Click here for a preview of the NLDS matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Roy Halladay
Robyn
Aaron Nola
Ray Didinger
Bryce Harper
Tyrese Maxey
CBS Sports

Phillies' David Robertson left off NLDS roster after injuring calf while celebrating Bryce Harper home run

The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen suffered a blow going into their National League Division Series clash with the Atlanta Braves, which gets started on Tuesday. Right-handed reliever David Robertson was left off the Phillies' NLDS roster because, according to manager Rob Thomson, he suffered a right calf strain while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

