Topsail Beach, NC

whqr.org

"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series

Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach Mural Project adds a pop of color to town

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project just completed its 12th mural of the year. Originally, the goal was to create two murals a year, but they have exceeded that original plan. The 12th and latest mural was created by Maddie Deiters, a 15-year-old artist who wanted...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area. Per releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming. October 12. On October 12 from 6...
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Topsail Beach, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 10, 11 & 12

Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort. Audrey Simmons Smith,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Ironman 70.3 triathlon to be held on October 15 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon will take place on Saturday, October 15 . Approximately 3,200 people are expected to participate in this year’s race. Including non-participants, the event is expected to bring over 7,000 visitors to Wilmington. The course starts at Wrightsville Beach and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
#Local Life#Autumn#Localevent#Wine#Beer#Crafts Court
WECT

Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Inaugural “Run for Carly Rae” scheduled Oct. 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween 2002 marks two years since the shooting death of popular Eugene Ashley High School and Cape Fear Community college athlete and aspiring model, Carly Rae Baron. Since her passing, the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for her family. Now, nearly...
WILMINGTON, NC
styleblueprint.com

Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!

We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
SOUTHPORT, NC
Festival
Festival
Society
Society
WWAY NewsChannel 3

High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: decent rain opportunity comes soon, cold changes on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a cold front approaches, your First Alert Forecast opens with decent rain chances late tonight into Thursday morning. Most of the rain will function as showers but be on the lookout for one or two thunderstorms to mix in, too. Rain amounts ought to average a few tenths of an inch across the Cape Fear Region; hopefully your fall garden will benefit if it has gotten thirsty. A few spots could see over an inch of rain, depending on where the heaviest storms set up. By Friday, the rain chance window will have completely closed as a high pressure system gets set to deliver a gorgeously sunny weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

