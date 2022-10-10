WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a cold front approaches, your First Alert Forecast opens with decent rain chances late tonight into Thursday morning. Most of the rain will function as showers but be on the lookout for one or two thunderstorms to mix in, too. Rain amounts ought to average a few tenths of an inch across the Cape Fear Region; hopefully your fall garden will benefit if it has gotten thirsty. A few spots could see over an inch of rain, depending on where the heaviest storms set up. By Friday, the rain chance window will have completely closed as a high pressure system gets set to deliver a gorgeously sunny weekend.

