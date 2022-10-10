Read full article on original website
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
Are The Camp Lejeune Lawsuit Ads Legitimate?Aron SolomonCamp Lejeune, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients, Funding Lavish LifestyleTaxBuzzWilmington, NC
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
whqr.org
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WECT
Carolina Beach Mural Project adds a pop of color to town
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project just completed its 12th mural of the year. Originally, the goal was to create two murals a year, but they have exceeded that original plan. The 12th and latest mural was created by Maddie Deiters, a 15-year-old artist who wanted...
WECT
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area. Per releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming. October 12. On October 12 from 6...
WECT
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 10, 11 & 12
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort. Audrey Simmons Smith,...
WECT
Ironman 70.3 triathlon to be held on October 15 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon will take place on Saturday, October 15 . Approximately 3,200 people are expected to participate in this year’s race. Including non-participants, the event is expected to bring over 7,000 visitors to Wilmington. The course starts at Wrightsville Beach and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inaugural “Run for Carly Rae” scheduled Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween 2002 marks two years since the shooting death of popular Eugene Ashley High School and Cape Fear Community college athlete and aspiring model, Carly Rae Baron. Since her passing, the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for her family. Now, nearly...
Morehead City’s Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant latest to be featured on ‘DDD’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network. Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” this Friday at 9 p.m. and at midnight It’s the […]
styleblueprint.com
Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!
We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
WECT
Oyster art on the half shell: Local artist turns shells into artwork
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s definitely an art to eating oysters, and there’s also an art in oyster shells. Oyster art has become a popular trend, and from chandeliers to jewelry, it’s all the rage, and it’s usually not cheap. “They can be a lot of...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
WECT
New Hanover County experiencing power outage, over 1,000 customers affected
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that over 1,000 people are without power in New Hanover County this morning. Per the Duke Energy website, approximately 1,000 customers along Carolina Beach Road and 17th St. are without power. No cause has been listed on...
WECT
Bladen County cable ferry resumes operations with a fresh coat of paint after two-year hiatus
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry resumed operations with new parts and a fresh coat of paint on Monday, October 10. The cable ferry operates seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly. “After the previous contract ended in 2020, the department...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: decent rain opportunity comes soon, cold changes on the horizon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a cold front approaches, your First Alert Forecast opens with decent rain chances late tonight into Thursday morning. Most of the rain will function as showers but be on the lookout for one or two thunderstorms to mix in, too. Rain amounts ought to average a few tenths of an inch across the Cape Fear Region; hopefully your fall garden will benefit if it has gotten thirsty. A few spots could see over an inch of rain, depending on where the heaviest storms set up. By Friday, the rain chance window will have completely closed as a high pressure system gets set to deliver a gorgeously sunny weekend.
WECT
TRAFFIC: Nightly road closure Oct. 10-14 in Wilmington near Greenfield Lake Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will be doing nightly work along Burnett Blvd. between Greenfield St. and Carolina Beach Road. The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Crews expect to have the work completed Friday night, Oct. 14.
WECT
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards curated from over 240,000 ratings from readers, and Wilmington was voted number 10 in the best U.S. small cities to visit. Wilmington was the only city in North Carolina to make the...
