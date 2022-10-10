Read full article on original website
Related
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
KIII TV3
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
Organizers in Portland invite community members to a haunted house for Halloween
PORTLAND, Texas — For the first time, a homeowner in Portland opened his house for visitors to enjoy a spooky experience. The house includes outside decorations some can enjoy from the not-so-spooky sidewalk. For those looking for a fright, the haunted house starts at the entrance of the garage....
Turkey costs rise ahead of Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 42 days until Thanksgiving, but what's a Thanksgiving dinner without the turkey?. Local non-profits are worried that inflation will make turkey dinners more expensive this year, and farmers say their costs are spiking, too. After tracking turkey prices for the past 3 months,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corpus Christi International Airport improvements take flight soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials said Wednesday it’s going to cost about $17 million to renovate the region's airport. "Construction will basically last the whole calendar year of 2023,” said CCIA Aviation Director Tyler Miller. The federal government is covering 90 percent of...
Thank you, Corpus Christi! 3NEWS dominates "Best of the Best" awards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents made it clear this year that not only is 3NEWS known and trusted, it's also the "Best of the Best." The Corpus Christi Caller-Times' 2022 "Best of the Best" awards results are in, and the 3NEWS team won big in the contest's media categories.
One study says Corpus Christi is third best city for drivers in America. Here's why.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WalletHub has named Corpus Christi the third best city to drive in across America. With continuous pothole problems plaguing the city (so much so that we have our own segment related to potholes), your first thought may be 'why?!'. Well, it really came down to...
City council members unimpressed with ABC's new management company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials brought in OVG 360 this summer with hopes of turning the American Bank Center around. Now, though, city council members tell 3NEWS that the company’s promises aren’t being kept, and the ABC’s top execs might be jumping ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
Do you travel often? Avoid the TSA hassle by getting Precheck status here in CC
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of folks may not know they can go to a company in Corpus Christi to apply to be approved for the TSA Precheck Program. Identogo is located in a shopping center on Greenwood near SPID. Travelers can pay $85 to apply to breeze...
Port A's new destination steward looks to keep unruly visitors in check
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minor Goliad ISD bus incident
GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
mysoutex.com
Council increases animal control fees
The Beeville Animal Shelter continues to remain at capacity, as discussed during a Beeville City Council meeting on Sept. 27. During the meeting, Lupe Valdez spoke with the meeting about setting new fees for services provided by Beeville Animal Control. At the time of the meeting, Beeville Animal Control charged...
New health director's name, qualifications to be revealed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced it's new health director nearly a month ago, but they haven't released her name after repeated requests for that information. 3NEWS reached out to city manager Peter Zanoni to see who the mystery director is, and how they are...
Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
Troubleshooters: Information for renters from a judge, Texas AG's office, CCHA
We hear from several government agencies/officials about how renters can protect themselves and what to do if they feel their rights are violated.
Skills and Trade event calling all those looking for work
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head over to the Windward campus on 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. on October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see what jobs are available to you through the Career development department. The event is free and open to the public. Reach out...
TAMUCC celebrates National Coming Out Day with "Coming Out Party"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is National Coming Out Day, a day that acknowledges the moment a member of the LGBTQIA+ community “comes out of the closet” to family, friends and the world. Of course, it’s only fitting that the Island University celebrated this day with a...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0