Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Turkey costs rise ahead of Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 42 days until Thanksgiving, but what's a Thanksgiving dinner without the turkey?. Local non-profits are worried that inflation will make turkey dinners more expensive this year, and farmers say their costs are spiking, too. After tracking turkey prices for the past 3 months,...
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
Port A's new destination steward looks to keep unruly visitors in check

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Minor Goliad ISD bus incident

GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
mysoutex.com

Council increases animal control fees

The Beeville Animal Shelter continues to remain at capacity, as discussed during a Beeville City Council meeting on Sept. 27. During the meeting, Lupe Valdez spoke with the meeting about setting new fees for services provided by Beeville Animal Control. At the time of the meeting, Beeville Animal Control charged...
Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
Corpus Christi local news

