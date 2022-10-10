Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Tickets available for Long Purple Line luncheon
Tickets are available for the annual luncheon honoring the latest inductees into Northwestern State University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on Friday, October 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center. Tickets are $30 and are available at https://nsulongpurpleline.eventbrite.com.
calcasieu.info
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 10, 2022, that a juvenile and an adult were apprehended and charged following a high-speed chase on Saturday. Caddo deputies pursued a stolen white Dodge Charger while looking...
westcentralsbest.com
Many Police Recover Stolen Goods
Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
Natchitoches Times
It’s Fall Ya’ll!
The calendar said it, the cooler mornings and evenings hinted at it, but the appearance of pumpkins, mums, hay bales, caladiums, marigolds and cornstalks in downtown Natchitoches solidified it….Fall is here! City horticulturist Tim Murchison and employee Timmy Hippler were busy while the air was still crisp Tuesday, Oct. 4 setting out the much-awaited fall floral displays on Second Street. They were adding pumpkins and mums to the area in front of the Utility Billing office. Murchison said the horticulture department grows their own mums, caladiums and marigolds. The marigolds are grown from seed, the mums from plugs and the caladiums from bulbs. The corn and cornstalks come from Anderson Produce near Powhatan and the pumpkins arrived from G-MC Produce in Henderson, Texas. The caladiums are a new addition to the displays this year. Juanice Gray.
kjas.com
Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
KTBS
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
ktalnews.com
Big rig carrying raw sewage overturns, causes road closure
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overturned big rig caused a road closure in Keithville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler just before 2:30 p.m. as it traveled south of Booker Road. According to reports, the...
Natchitoches Times
Boys and Girls Club showcases impact with ribbon cutting, tour
The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana (BGCA) hosted a ribbon cutting event Wednesday, Oct. 5 to showcase the impact of the Natchitoches Club. The event provided opportunities for community members to meet Natchitoches Boys and Girls Club staff and tour the facilities where students learn, study and play. “Our...
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
Natchitoches Times
Lawman of the Year
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to congratulate Jaydan Perkins for being the Kiwanis Lawman of the Year. From left are Asst. Chief, Harman Winters, Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr., Perkins, Chief Nikeo Collins and Capt. Susan Johnson.
Natchitoches Times
JO ALICE BARBO TYLER
Our dear mother, Jo Alice Barbo Tyler, sadly passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, at 74, with her children at her side. Jo Alice was born in Campti Feb. 26, 1948, to Emily Barbo. She was a resident of Campti and Goldonna her entire life. Mama Jo, or Mamaw Jo...
Natchitoches Times
NCHS drill team earns Overall title and division awards
The Natchitoches Central High School (NCHS) Junior ROTC Chiefs Battalion travelled to North Caddo High School in Vivian Sept. 24 to compete in the Titan Challenge drill competition. The Chiefs Battalion succeeded in securing the overall title along with multiple event and division awards. Overall. 1st. Armed Color Guard 1st.
Natchitoches Times
Low public attendance hampers final water/power rate town hall
The final town hall meeting to discuss the City of Natchitoches’ plan to raise water and electric utility rates began at 6:30 p.m. with only representatives of the municipal government in attendance. Without public input, the prepared presentation was delayed in favor of a discussion of implementation strategies by leaders from the city’s finance, police, utility and other departments.
kalb.com
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, three Alexandria suspects were arrested on August 26 following a three-month-long narcotic distribution investigation. Kevin Love, 50, Tedrick Travon Love, Jr., 26, and Leann Tinesha Thompson, 31, were all taken into custody without incident. Kevin Love remains in...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 10/06/2022-10/11/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Joseph Albert Phillips, age 26, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with 9 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and one count of Second Degree Kidnapping. Bond was set at $120,000.00. Phillips remains in the VPSO jail.
KSLA
Mansfield water department announces first rate increase in more than 7 years
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The City of Mansfield’s water system has announced its first rate increase in more than seven years. The city says some water customers may have noticed a message at the bottom of their water bills saying: “Water Rate Increase on Bill Received in November.” These notices have been posted on the city’s website/Facebook page. City officials say the last rate increase was in July of 2015.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Treasures announced
The 2022 Natchitoches Treasures are Brad Ferguson, former Sheriff Victor Jones, Bobbye Lee, Dr. Chris Maggio, Warren Massia and Lisso Simmons. A recognition ceremony will be Friday, Nov. 4 to honor the 2022 Natchitoches Treasures. The Natchitoches Treasures are an elite group of Natchitoches residents of retirement age who have made a lasting contribution to the community through their generosity, service, volunteerism, and spirit.
Natchitoches Times
Permanence is found in print
Local leaders rely on coverage by the Natchitoches Times to stay aware of the needs of their community. As the journal of record for the parish, The Natchitoches Times records government meetings and actions to a degree of accuracy unrivaled by other forms of coverage. State Sen. Louie Bernard represents...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked for violating protective order
A man allegedly violated a court-issued protective order when he went to the residence of the protected party Sunday night. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a U.S. 80 residence west of Ruston about 10:00 p.m. after a caller reported a woman needed assistance. When deputies arrived, they could...
